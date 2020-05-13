MPS delivers Tema Port expansion project two months ahead of schedule

Meridian Port Services (MPS) said it has successfully completed the entire Phase 1 works at Ghana’s Tema Port Terminal 3 expansion project, two months ahead of schedule.

Though, the entire Phase 1 works of the port project was due for completion on 28 June 2020 after the terminal went live on 28 June 2019 with two berths, but the finalisation of the first phase of the terminal was announced on 30 April 2020.

By implication, both due dates were successfully achieved and works were completed ahead of schedule.

The combination of a great teamwork, solid project finance and determined shareholders were among the main contributors to the successful delivering of this mega infrastructure ahead of the contractual date in 3.5 years (41 months), according to APM Terminals, one of the sponsors of the port project.

The new harbour basin, research shows, was built on a 3Km long beach directly on the Atlantic Ocean and right on the Meridian Timeline. “Building into the sea, from the beach, the breakwater root goes 1,550m into the ocean with a 2Km long arm extending eastwards from the root of the breakwater parallel to the quay wall. The 3,558m long breakwater is harbouring a vast 450Ha of maritime waterfront.”

Also, the harbour basin is accessible through a 3,500m long by 225m wide entrance channel into a turning basin/circle of 500m diameter. The access channel has been dredged to 18.7m, while the turning basin has a 17.4m depth and the quay wall has a 16.9m draught to accommodate 16m draught vessels at the berths.

Matthieu Ferraro, construction manager, disclosed the composition of the work done by the collaboration of all contractors and their associates which has resulted in a fully functional terminal.

He stated that the Phase 1 scope of works included building a 1,000m long wharf which consists of three berths and a 98Ha terminal facility on land reclaimed from the sea with all drainage, sewage, water, fire, electrical and IT services included.

He listed 12megawatt back-up power station as well as major facilities such as administration buildings for MPS and the authorities, a maintenance workshop, a 60-bay unstuffing shed for

Customs officials, six scanners, several gate facilities, a fire plant, sewage treatment facilities and 1,400 reefer container plugs as part of facilities in the newly built terminal.

Mohamed Samara, MPS CEO, said the project has had great experience for most of the workforce (mostly Ghanaians) that cut across engineering (civil, geotechnical, marine, hydro, mechanical, electrical, electronic etc.).

He stated that it has afforded them the opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge with the integrated safety and quality controls.

“Since the Go- Live of Terminal 3 in July 2019, we have witnessed a steady increase in productivity and flow of container traffic with the implementation of the highly efficient integrated systems and operational processes,” he added.