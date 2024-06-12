Global supply chain gets a boost with talent export by ARC_ESM

The global supply chain industry has received a boost as NatQuest and the Africa Resource Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (ARC_ESM) joined forces to address the global demand for skilled supply chain professionals.

The strategic partnership would provide businesses with a cost-effective solution for accessing expertise.

It will leverage the strengths of Africa Resource Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management, renowned for creating a talent pool of certified supply chain professionals, and NatQuest’s SCM Genius Network which offers a global on-demand expertise network.

“This partnership represents a significant step towards exporting supply chain talent and enabling businesses to access expertise more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Salisu Uba, founder of NatQuest.

He said combining the resources of both organisations would enable them to empower professionals worldwide while providing companies with a flexible and scalable solution for their supply chain needs.

Through this collaboration, NatQuest will provide access to ARC_ESM’s certified procurement and supply chain professionals from its Centre of Excellence Expert Pool platform.

These certified experts will be connected with business opportunities globally through NatQuest’s SCM Genius Network platform, enabling them to leverage their expertise and contribute to real-world projects worldwide.

“We are thrilled to partner with NatQuest and expand the reach of our certified supply chain professionals. This partnership allows us to export our talent globally, providing businesses access to a pool of highly skilled and certified experts,” said Azuka Okeke, chief executive officer of ARC_ESM.

NatQuest’s on-demand expertise network offers businesses a cost-effective solution for accessing supply chain expertise as needed, without maintaining full-time staff.

By tapping into this global network of certified professionals, companies can optimise their workforce utilisation and supply planning, ensuring they have the right expertise at the right time.

“Our collaboration with ARC_ESM enables us to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution for their supply chain needs. Whether it’s accessing expertise for a specific project or supplementing their existing workforce, our platform offers a flexible and scalable approach,” added Uba.

He said leveraging their combined strengths, the two organisations are poised to revolutionise the supply chain industry and empower professionals and businesses worldwide.