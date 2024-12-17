Employees’ contributions are integral to Nigerdock success – Jarmakani

Recognising the essential roles employees play in driving business growth in the very competitive port industry, Nigerdock has celebrated several employees for their meritorious and diligent service to the company.

At a recent long service award ceremony, Maher Jarmakani, chief executive officer of Nigerdock, said the company is proud to celebrate the dedication and commitment of its employees who have achieved significant milestones ranging from ten to 25 years of service.

“Their professional contributions have been key to the company’s success, and we look forward to celebrating even greater milestones together,” Jarmakani said.

Also speaking, Lydia lyoha, head of Human Resources at Nigerdock, described employees’ longevity and loyalty as a testament to our consistent culture of recognition.

“They are integral to our achievements, and with deep industry knowledge, and transformative learning and development programs, our employees have helped maintain Nigerdock’s sector leadership,” he said.

He explained that the awardees are attached to Nigerdock’s shipyard, free zone, and corporate divisions.

With legacy operations that have spanned decades, alongside new infrastructure projects, Nigerdock boasts a diverse, multi-talented workforce which has been a major part of Nigeria’s industrialisation.

It has transformed into a leading Nigerian maritime and logistics company operating an integrated free zone and port.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

