Emeka Akabogu gets doctorate in International Maritime Law

A renowned maritime lawyer, Emeka Akabogu has been awarded a doctorate degree in International Maritime Law by the IMO-International Maritime Law Institute in Malta.

The Institute in a recent statement congratulated Akabogu for the award, which is the first Ph.D. awarded to an African in the school’s 31-year history.

The Institute also disclosed that Akabogu’s thesis focused on the utility of single window systems for trade facilitation in Nigeria’s import and export regimes.

Commenting on the award, Akabogu said the award is an important milestone for him, having achieved it while involved in active and full-time law practice in addition to other commitments.

Akabogu is the senior partner at Akabogu and Associates, and represents clients in maritime, commercial, and international trade matters.