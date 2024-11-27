Customs remodels Tin-Can admin building to promote good workspace

Adewale Adeniyi (r) comptroller general of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), cutting the tap during the commissioning of the renovated administrative building of Customs at Tin-Can Port while Dera Nnadi, Customs Area Controller, looks on.

…As CGC assures on national single window

Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller general of Customs, commissioned the renovated Customs administrative building at Tin-Can Port in Lagos on Tuesday.

The building, which has not been renovated for over 40 years now wears a new look after undergoing infrastructure modernisation under the supervision of Dera Nnadi, Customs Area Controller of Tin-Can Island Port.

Speaking at the commissioning, Adeniyi commended the renovation of the building and other controllers who were involved in such project.

“We dedicate this to the glory of God, and for the provision of better and more optimal service to the federal government of Nigeria. I commend the Area Controller and his men for the initiative of getting this done. I never knew that it was such a gigantic project.

“From what I have seen, this is an award-winning project. The award for the Nigeria Customs Service in 2024, which was supposed to have taken place two weeks ago, will now take place in two days. As Comptroller-General of Customs, I can assure you that we will not forget this project,” he said.

Adeniyi, however, disclosed that the government is working on a national single window project to bring all stakeholders into an automated platform that will allow regulatory oversight and improve operational efficiency.

He underscored the need for more collaborations between Customs and other agencies of government, freight forwarders, terminal operators, shipping companies, and others.

The Customs boss enjoyed the management of Tin-Can Island Port Command to always engage their stakeholders to facilitate trade.

Meanwhile, Nnadi thanked the CG of Customs for his unwavering support towards the actualisation of the project.

“As we celebrate the unveiling of this renovated facility, we must recognise the historical context of this transformation. Since the inception of this Command in 1977, no major renovation has been undertaken to update and modernise the office complex.

“For decades, our officers have worked diligently within the confines of outdated infrastructure, and today, we witness a transformation that will no longer be just a reflection of the past, but a symbol of the future – a future that is modern, efficient, and committed to service excellence,” he said.

Nnadi said the renovation goes beyond aesthetics or upgrading of physical infrastructure to include a clear statement of intent that reinforces the CGC’s policy focus on collaboration, consolidation, and innovation.

“It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to improving working conditions, enhancing operational efficiency, and providing a conducive environment for our officers and stakeholders alike,” he said.

He said a well-maintained office complex will ensure that Customs continue to provide exceptional service to its stakeholders.

