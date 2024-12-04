Apapa Customs collected N2trn without compromising trade – Ezeh

Chi Ezeh, managing director of Muna Sylver Nigeria Limited, has applauded the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for collecting record record-high revenue of N2 trillion in 2024.

For the first time in the history of the Command, it generated N2trillion as revenue into government coffers as of November 20, 2024.

According to Ezeh, Babatunde Olomu, Area Controller of Apapa led the command into achieving N2trillion revenue without compromising trade at the nation’s premier seaport.

She said the best accomplishment for Apapa Customs was the ability to facilitate seamless trade riding on innovations.

“Apapa Customs under Olomu was able to integrate freight forwarders, shippers, and the entire port stakeholders in their trade facilitation drive. The biggest accomplishment for me is achieving this without hurting the practice of freight forwarding or the trading public.

“This was achieved via teamwork between officers, port stakeholders, and freight forwarders.

The veteran freight forwarder also lauded the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) for awarding Olomu multiple awards for his outstanding feats during the recent CGC award night.

Olomu received three awards including Best Command in Trade Facilitation (Ports), Best Command in Revenue Generation, and the Customs Area Controller of the Year (2024).

“Olomu deserved the ‘Best Controller of the Year’ for his exceptional leadership by improving on the command’s capacity to deliver on its mandates,” she said.

She urged the Apapa Customs boss and the entire Command not to relent in their efforts, especially in the coming year.

Under the leadership of Olomu, the Command raised the bar by preventing revenue leakages and achieving maximum collection, even in the face of low trade volume.

After receiving the awards in Abuja, Olomu attributed the Apapa Command’s achievements to teamwork, dedication, focus, and cooperation.

