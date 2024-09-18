AMES summit to focus on blue economy’s growth areas – Obadan

The Association of Marine Engineers and Surveyors (AMES) will hold a marine technical summit to proffer growth strategies for the nation’s Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Slated for Thursday, September 19, 2024, in Lagos, the summit will generate a wealth of knowledge in marine engineering and related areas for sector development.

Areas to attract high-profile discussions include essential operations in the blue economy such as fishery, desalination – an effort to produce fresh water for improved drinking water for local communities, and manpower development for efficient marine operations.

“We are tailoring this Summit to marine transport and blue economy. We want to support the new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and would share knowledge as professionals. Nigeria has been harnessing the blue economy for years. In the ’70s, Nigeria bought the most sophisticated fishing vessels. Then, Koko Port was a dedicated fishing port for that.

“We want to revisit the fact that with the right political will, Nigeria can invest in a blue economy just like in the 70s,” Israel Obadan told journalists in an interview.

He said, it is important to highlight the need for desalination, which involves producing fresh water from salt water (Ocean water) for communities.

He said countries such as the United Arab Emirates use desalination to provide fresh water for their citizens.

Read also: Blue economy in focus as Nigeria hosts deep seabed summit

The summit aims to highlight the importance of developing the nation’s Maritime Training Institutions (MTIs) and sustaining their standards of training and certification.

Obadan said the MTIs must be seen and known for proficiency in manpower development for the maritime industry.

He said that training equips mariners to manage accidents and other emergencies.

“For their training, there is no cutting of corners. Mariners must be trained according to the requirement of the Standard of Training Certification and Watch-keeping (STCW) Convention, which is like a bible for seafarers,” he said.

Obadan said the Flag Authority must be equipped with professionals to help it perform regulatory functions while the ship inspection regime can only be efficient with highly skilled personnel.

“Everything you do in the maritime industry is well-streamlined according to laid-down principles. No cutting corners,” Obadan said.