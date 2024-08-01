Simone Biles: Triumph over mental health trauma to Olympics GOAT status

Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics star, has once again etched her name in the annals of Olympic history and further cemented her status as the undisputed greatest gymnast of all time (GOAT) with her second Olympic all-around gold medal.

In a thrilling showdown at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Simone Biles edged out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, claiming victory with a total score of 59.131. This marked one of the closest competitions of Biles’ illustrious career, showcasing the exceptional talent of both athletes. Sunisa Lee, the reigning Olympic champion from Tokyo, battled through adversity to secure the bronze medal.

As the final scores were announced, the arena erupted in applause for Biles, who once again stood atop the podium. Adorned with a silver goat chain—a symbol of her GOAT status—and a gold medal, she embraced the moment with characteristic grace and humility. “It’s crazy to be in the conversation for greatest of all athletes,” Biles remarked. “I’m just Simone from Spring, Texas, who loves to flip.”

The victory was hard-fought. A minor slip on the uneven bars, traditionally Biles’ weakest event, momentarily disrupted her rhythm and allowed Andrade to take the lead. However, Biles’ resilience and unwavering focus propelled her to a dominant performance on the balance beam, regaining the top spot.

The margin was the smallest in a major international event since Biles captured the third of her record six world championships in 2015. She was a teenager then. She’s an icon now.

The 27-year-old, who is redefining what a gymnast can do, became the third woman to become a two-time Olympic champion, joining Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union in 1956 and 1960, and Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia in 1964 and 1968. Biles is also the oldest woman to claim the biggest title in her sport since then 30-year-old Maria Gorokhovskaya of the Soviet Union won the first-ever Olympic all-around in Melbourne in 1952.

Her ground breaking tumbling skills and impeccable execution sealed the gold medal, marking a triumphant return after her withdrawal from multiple finals at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns. The win elevated Biles to an even higher pedestal, placing her among the most iconic American Olympians of all time. Her journey from a young prodigy to a mature, outspoken advocate for mental health has inspired millions.

With additional event finals still to come, Biles’ legacy continues to grow. Her impact on the sport of gymnastics is immeasurable, and her name will undoubtedly be synonymous with greatness for generations to come. Biles is in three event finals later in the Paris Olympic Games, and the all-around puts her into the conversation as perhaps the greatest American Olympian ever.

Simone Biles is no longer the prodigy who triumphed in Rio de Janeiro eight years ago. She is now a vocal advocate for survivors of sexual abuse and the importance of proper mental health. She openly shared that after the Americans won gold in the team final on Tuesday, she met with her therapist that morning to help get her in the right mindset.