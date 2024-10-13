Youths urged to acquire skills for personal, national development

Youths have been urged to acquire relevant skills that will not only transform their lives but enable them contribute to the nation’s development.

Founder of Teens World Foundation (TWF) Kossy Okonkwo, made the call during the launching of the foundation’s inaugural SkillXplore programme which held in Lagos, recently.

Okonkwo affirmed that when the young ones in Nigeria are equipped with the right skills, they can re-write the history of Nigeria as a nation.

On the programme, she said it aimed to welcome 25 teenagers who are on full scholarships, to embark on an intensive training journey in relevant tech skills.

Explaining further, she said: “This event represents a major milestone in the foundation’s mission to equip young Nigerians with marketable, in-demand skills that align with global standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically goals 4 (quality education), 8 (decent work and economic growth), and 9 (industry, innovation, and infrastructure).

She reiterated TWF’s commitment to creating equal opportunities for all, regardless of background, ensuring that every teenager has access to the tools and mentorship needed to excel.

A senior software developer, Farhan Sodiq who spoke on “Exploring Your Future in Tech and Innovation,” who also spoke at the event encouraged the teens to see beyond their immediate circumstances and envision a future where their skills could drive Nigeria’s technological and economic growth.

Farhan emphasised the importance of incremental steps in learning and becoming the best at what they do, urging them to take full advantage of the opportunities presented through the SkillXplore programme.

On his part, Samuel Ufoeze, provided detailed overviews of the training, emphasising the hands-on and practical approach that ensures students not only learn but also apply their skills in real-world scenarios.

Participants also had the opportunity to interact with their mentors and fellow trainees during the meet-and-greet session, fostering a sense of community and collaboration that will be instrumental throughout the programme.

High point of the event was donation of computer to each of the participating youth by Aptech Computer Education.

Participants engaged in an interactive icebreaker session where they were divided into four groups and challenged to develop innovative solutions based on random African-themed keywords.

