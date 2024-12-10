Your contributions to built environment, nation remarkable- NIOB tells Olubadan

Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has commended the contribution of Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin 1, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, to the built environment and the Nigerian nation, describing it as remarkable.

Alderton Ewa Ewa, president of the institute, stated this while conferring honorary fellowship on the monarch by the executive committee of the institute.

The conferment on the monarch took place at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, after the opening ceremony and paper presentations of a 2-day Southwest housing exhibition at Manhattan Hall, Eleyele, Ibadan.

According to the president, as a graduate of Building Technology, the royal father possesses and has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the construction industry throughout the years.

“The Nigerian Institute of Building is proud to recognize your outstanding achievements by conferring upon you the highest honour within our institution. This recognition is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence and your dedication to the advancement of the building profession,” Ewa said.

Speaking further, the NIOB president was of the opinion that the acceptance of the honour by the Olubadan of Ibadan will further elevate the status of the NIOB and inspire its members to strive for greater heights.

Lateef Adetokunbo Akintola, a chief and Are Ago Balogun of Ibadanland, who spoke on behalf of the monarch, appreciated the courtesy visit and the conferment of the honorary fellowship.

Olasunmbo Owolabi Olakulehin, the Aremo Olubadan of Ibadanland, in a post conferment acceptance speech made on behalf of the paramount ruler, said that the conferment is a welcome idea and the Olubadan is happy and proud to accept it considering his experience and background in building technology.

Accompanying the NIOB president during the conferment ceremony were; Bimbo Kolade, Victoria Akinola, Olaniran, and other executive members of the institute.

Meanwhile, the management of Lead City University, Ibadan, has bestowed on Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1) honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration.

The ceremony, which was part of the activities for the 17th convocation ceremonies of the institution, took place at Adeline Hall, Lead City University, Ibadan.

At the event, Olubadan was represented by Aremo Olubadan, Sumbo Owolabi Olakulehin.

In his acceptance speech, Olubadan appreciated the university for the award and also used the opportunity to congratulate the new graduates of the institution.

“I congratulate Lead City University. I will say that LCU is the pride of Ibadan. We in Ibadan are always proud of Lead City University as one of the first generation of private universities in Nigeria,” the royal father said.

Gabriel Ogunmola, a professor and chancellor of the university, while speaking, said that the award was in recognition of the immense contributions of the monarch to the society.

He added that Olubadan has made significant contributions in the areas of public administration and management, business, philanthropy, educational development, healthcare and community services.

He maintained that the institution, in recognition of these laudable achievements, decided to confer the Olubadan with the honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration.

