Women urged to champion digital transformation, drive organisational change

Nigerian women in business and other spheres of life have been urged to champion digital transformation and drive organisational change to help position their businesses to a global audience.

“By inculcating digital transformation in women’s leadership, organisations can unlock new potential, drive innovation, and create a more equitable and prosperous future,” Christiana Atako, president and chairman of council, Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), stated at the opening ceremony of Women in Management and Leadership conference of the Institute held recently at the NECA house, Alausa Ikeja, Lagos.

According to her, the theme for the 2024 conference, ‘Digital Transformation and Women Leadership’, is appropriate as technology is key to today’s women leaders who desire to distinguish themselves and be ahead of the rest of the pack.

She stated further that digital transformation and women’s leadership are two crucial aspects of human development that can drive significant positive change in organisations and society. “Digital transformation can create new opportunities for women’s leadership and empowerment, while inclusive leadership and diverse perspectives can enhance digital transformation strategies.”

Atako stated further that to promote digital transformation in women’s leadership, there is need to provide training and development programs focused on digital skills and leadership, foster a culture of inclusivity and support, and celebrate women’s achievements and successes in digital transformation.

“While digital transformation entails leveraging technology to revolutionise business models, processes, and customer experiences; women’s leadership on the other hand is all about empowering women to take on leadership roles and make strategic decisions,” Atako stated.

Solape Akinpelu, CEO, HerVest and guest speaker, said that digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing how the business operates and deliver value to stakeholders.

Speaking on ‘Digital Transformation and Women Leadership’, Akinpelu stated further that businesses can leverage technology to reduce costs. According to her, the right technology tools can help reduce overhead and minimize reliance on physical infrastructure. “Innovation is the spark, digital transformation is the flame.”

On the opportunities available to women in tech, she stated that the growing field of digital transformation represents a fertile ground for increasing female representation in leadership roles, especially with only 28 percent of STEM leadership positions held by women, according to UNESCO.

Akinpelu stated further that businesses can leverage tech to develop new products or services. According to her, digital business transformation can help companies collect and analyse data to identify new opportunities for innovation.