Women in energy emphasise importance of gender inclusion in driving sustainability

…Support Rivers State investment summit

The international forum for Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG) Nigeria has reiterated the importance of gender diversity and inclusion in driving innovation and sustainability in three critical sectors of the Nigeria’s economy.

This is coming on the back of its recent support for the Rivers State Investment Summit hosted by the state government with the theme, ‘Rivers Emerge: Advancing Pathways to Economic Growth and Sustainability.’

According to the organisers, the key goal of the summit was to explore dynamic trends, foster insightful dialogues, and build strategic partnerships that will propel Rivers State into a prosperous future.

Chibeoso Abolu, chair of the local organising committee, stated that the theme of the summit reflects the collective aspiration of the state government to harness innovative strategies and sustainable practices for a thriving economic future.

“We are living in an era of unprecedented change and opportunity, where global interconnectedness and technological advancements are reshaping the economic landscape,” Abolu stated in his welcome address.

Read also: Why quota system is crucial for women inclusion in politics

Sandra Ekpe Agho, director, WEOG, Rivers State chapter and MD/CEO, Noranova Resources Company limited, stated that the forum is a voluntary non–profit organisation of women professionals in the energy, oil and gas sector.

She further stated that a significant highlight of the summit was the showcase of ‘Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas,’ an organisation dedicated to empowering and advancing the roles of women in the critical sectors of the economy.

According to her, the global goals of WEOG are to support the career development of board and executive level women in the industry through access to new career, business opportunities and peer – to peer networking, to promote female thought leadership, increase the percentage of women board members and top executives.

She disclosed further that the forum liaises with government, private sector, local and international community in achieving the diversity and inclusion in SDG with tangible measurable results, to set up platforms for necessary mentorship, support, business, career and personal growth of women.