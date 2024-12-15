Winners emerge at the 2024 Community and Human Rights Africa Awards

L-R: Bekeme Masade-Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action; Omotoyosi Adetilewa Odufuye, Winner, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award; Kayode Azeez, representing Bukar Mohammed, Winner, Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award; Kate Henshaw, Chairman of Jurors, CAHR Africa Awards; and Samuel Lawal, Principal Partner, Lines and Frames Projects Inc, at the 6th CAHR Africa Awards, recently held at Ford Foundation, Lagos.

CSR-in-Action Advocacy, an arm of the CSR-in-Action Group, and a prominent advocate for sustainability and social impact has announced the winners of the 6th Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Africa Awards at an event which took place recently in Lagos, Nigeria.

Since 2018, the CAHR Africa Awards has honoured individuals and organisations committed to advancing community development and human rights across Africa. Sponsored and supported by Access Bank, the Ford Foundation and Zenera Consulting, this year’s Awards ceremony took a new dimension as it celebrated outstanding individuals and organisations across six categories.

Winners in the individual category were Omotoyosi Odufuye of Nigeria, Mercy Odondo of Kenya, and Ifenla Oligbinde who were winners of the Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award, and Mallam Aminu Kano Award for Leadership respectively. Bukar Mohammed won the Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award and a N500,000 grant.

In the corporate categories, winners were Yield Africa, recipient of the MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award, and TechHer Africa, winner of the Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Equal Rights Award. Additionally, Access Bank and Ford Foundation were specially acknowledged for their long-standing support of CSR-in-Action initiatives, empowering the organisation’s ongoing sustainability advocacy projects and impact.

A highlight of the ceremony was the special recognition of Tunde Onakoya, Founder of Chess in Slums Africa, a Non-Profit Organisation dedicated to empowering children in underserved communities through chess education, fostering critical thinking and resilience. He was awarded the Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Special Recognition Award, along with a grant of five hundred thousand Naira to support his impactful work.

Bekeme Masade Olowola, Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, highlighted the courage and commitment of this year’s awardees, stating, “This year, we honour exceptional individuals and organisations driving positive change. Their selflessness, perseverance and innovative spirit leave us deeply moved and remind us why we are committed to this mission, pushing our team to raise the bar in recognising those who champion positive social impact”.

CSR-in-Action has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering positive social impact through initiatives such as the Community Engagement Standards (CES), endorsed by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which reinforce responsible relationships within the extractive industries. By focusing on sustainability, community empowerment, and human rights, CSR-in-Action continues to amplify the voices of change-makers, support impactful solutions, and forge partnerships dedicated to creating lasting transformation across communities and industries.

Kate Henshaw, social advocate and chairman of the CAHR Africa Awards Jury, commended the transparency and integrity of the awards process stating, “The CAHR Africa Awards selection process is both rigorous and transparent, ensuring that each winner truly reflects the values of resilience and social impact. Our 2024 awardees have set a high standard, and I am proud to celebrate each of them for their outstanding commitment to positive change.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

