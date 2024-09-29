Why young Nigerians should explore career opportunities in technology

Insights have been provided into why Nigerians, especially the young ones, should explore career opportunities in technology as it is not just a growing field, but also a revolutionary force that is reshaping the landscape of industries globally.

Mahmood Owolabi, an entrepreneur, who gave the reasons, explained that, for Nigeria, which is experiencing a rapid population growth and a pressing need to educate more people, technology presents a crucial economic and professional advancement opportunity.

A co-founder of Transition School in UK, Owolabi believes that technology can address critical educational gaps, noting that many traditional educational systems in Nigeria struggle to keep up with the demands of growing student population unlike educational technology (EdTech) which provides scalable solutions that can bridge the gaps by offering accessible, efficient, and innovative learning methods.

The entrepreneur, who spoke at a media roundtable organised by Transition School, disclosed how he navigated significant challenges in both Nigerian and UK job markets and shared insights on his extensive experience in the technology industry.

Transition School which, according to him, offers a six-week intensive training programme, is a testament to the potential of EdTech to make a significant impact. “Our programme is designed to prepare individuals for careers in tech roles globally; we have successfully trained over 100 students, equipping them with skills that are highly sought after in the global job market,” he said.

“This approach not only enhances participants’ employability but also contributes to the broader goal of fostering economic growth through education,” he added.

Owolabi revealed that Transition School would soon announce a new EdTech access model, explaining that the initiative aims to give access to Nigeria’s teeming youth population as well as other nationals, to global players within the Tech space and associated industries.

“We are excited about this upcoming model which, we believe, will offer even more opportunities for young professionals to excel on an international scale,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “there is a broader implication of Tech; its principles apply universally. While Nigeria is a focal point, the impact of Tech extends to advanced economies as well, demonstrating its relevance across diverse markets.”

He stressed the need for Nigerians to explore careers in Tech, highlighting the sector’s potential to drive innovation and create job opportunities. He hopes that as Africa’s potential continues to be recognized on the global stage, investing in EdTech and developing skills in this field can position individuals and the country for long-term success.

“EdTech is not just about education, but also preparing for the future of work,” he posited.

