Why we are investing in community initiatives, sports development – Ovie

Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, is the newly unveiled brand ambassador of the Hell Energy drink

…Unveils Shallipopi as ambassador

Hell Energy Nigeria said it is investing in the future of Nigerian youths by exploring partnerships to support grassroots sports development and other community initiatives.

Speaking at the launch of its energy drink and unveiling of Shallipopi as its ambassador in Lagos, Linek Ovie, brand manager of Hell Energy, said the energy drink was inspired to enter the Nigerian market due to its large youthful population with a growing demand for high-quality energy drinks.

He said the brand stands out by focusing on quality and authenticity.

“We let our product speak for itself. Our commitment to sustainability sets us apart, as we use eco-friendly packaging and maintain responsible production practices,” he said.

Ovie said the brand prioritises quality and safety by adhering to strict international standards throughout its production process.

“From sourcing top-quality ingredients to rigorous testing, every step is designed to ensure that our drinks are safe, refreshing, and of the highest quality. Our state-of-the-art facilities are regularly audited to maintain these standards.

“Sustainability is central to this brand. We use 100 percent recyclable aluminium for our cans and focus on reducing our carbon footprint through energy-efficient production. Partnering with TradeDepot, which also prioritises sustainability, allows us to optimise our logistics and minimise environmental impact, making a positive difference while delivering a superior product,” he said.

Ovie said the company plans to build strong brand recognition and expand product availability across Nigeria, as the brand aims to introduce new flavours tailored to local tastes and invest in marketing campaigns that resonate with Nigerian consumers.

“We are exploring partnerships to support grassroots sports and other community initiatives to deepen our engagement. This brand is committed to supporting sports development in Nigeria, starting with our sponsorship of the premier flag football league.

“We are dedicated to growing this sport at the grassroots level, providing young athletes with the resources they need to succeed. Beyond sports, we’ll engage in community initiatives focused on education, health, and sustainability, making a positive impact that goes beyond our products,” he explained.

He said the company maintains an edge by staying true to its values of quality and authenticity.

“Our focus on using premium ingredients, coupled with our strong distribution network, ensures that we deliver a superior product that’s always accessible. We also engage meaningfully with our audience, building loyalty through honest marketing and strategic partnerships,” he said.

On the choice of Shallipopi as ambassador, Ovie said the influencer embodies authenticity and originality, values that align perfectly with the energy drink brand.

According to him, Shallipopi connects with his audience genuinely, much like how our brand connects with consumers.

He said Shallipopi’s influence and appeal to a broad demographic make him the ideal face for our launch in Nigeria.

“We stay relevant to younger consumers by understanding and responding to their needs. Our digital marketing, social media engagement, and collaborations with influencers like Shallipopi keep us connected to this demographic,” Ovie added.