Otto Canon is a director on several companies’ boards, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA), UK, and a member of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), Waste Management Association of Nigeria (WAMASON), Recycling Association of Nigeria (RAN), and the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), UK. His vision is to raise an army of sustainability champions committed to building a planet where people and nature can thrive. In this interview with KENNETH ATHEKAME, he spoke on his vision for a sustainable Nigerian economy, systemic transformations, and the evolving policy landscape concerning sustainability in Nigeria, among other issues. Excerpts:

Nigeria is having a complex interplay of development challenges and abundant resources. How do you envision sustainability as a driver of economic growth and social progress specifically within this context? What are the biggest opportunities and challenges?

Nigeria’s story is one of immense potential, abundant natural resources, a vibrant youth population, and an entrepreneurial spirit that pulses through every region. Yet, this potential is often overshadowed by systemic challenges: infrastructural deficits, energy poverty, environmental degradation, and socioeconomic inequalities. I firmly believe that sustainability is not just a buzzword, it is the most transformative pathway to unlocking inclusive economic growth and driving social progress in Nigeria. At its core, sustainability is about balance, balancing our economic ambitions with the urgent need to protect our environment while ensuring no one is left behind. In a country like Nigeria, where over 60 percent of the population is under 25, the question isn’t whether we can afford to prioritise sustainability, it’s whether we can afford not to. The future of our youth depends on the decisions we make today. The biggest opportunity lies in harnessing sustainability to create new industries, jobs, and innovations. From investing in renewable energy to address our energy access issues, to scaling up circular economy models that transform waste into wealth, there is a clear path toward sustainable development. Imagine the economic ripple effect of decentralised solar grids empowering rural communities, or the impact of transforming plastic waste into durable infrastructure that rebuilds our cities. These are not distant dreams, they are practical, scalable solutions that can redefine our economy. Furthermore, sustainability presents an opportunity to reposition Nigeria as a global leader. As the world pivots toward green economies, countries that prioritise sustainable practices will attract investments, forge new trade relationships, and foster technological innovation. Nigeria has the potential to be a trailblazer, leveraging our human capital and natural resources to lead Africa’s sustainability movement. However, the challenges are significant, but not insurmountable. Policy inconsistency, lack of infrastructure, and insufficient public-private collaboration often hinder progress. There is also a pressing need to bridge the gap between policy formulation and implementation. But the greatest challenge, perhaps, is shifting mindsets—moving from a culture of extractive, short-term gain to one that values long-term, regenerative growth. To overcome these barriers, we must foster partnerships across sectors. Governments cannot drive sustainability alone—businesses, civil society, and communities must co-create solutions. We must invest in education that empowers future generations to be sustainability leaders. And above all, we need bold, visionary leadership that is unafraid to place sustainability at the heart of national development.

What is your vision for a sustainable Nigerian economy in the next 5-10 years? What are the key milestones and how would you measure progress toward this vision?

My vision for a sustainable Nigerian economy in the next 5-10 years is one where sustainability is not just a concept, but a lived reality, not just a destination but a continuous journey, an economy that thrives by balancing growth with environmental stewardship and social equity. I see a future where circular economy practices are mainstream, where waste is not an endpoint but a resource, and where our natural ecosystems are protected while innovation drives new industries. This vision is rooted in the belief that Nigeria’s greatest asset is not just our resources, but the resilience and creativity of our people. By harnessing these strengths, we can lead Africa’s transition to a green, inclusive economy that uplifts every citizen. A sustainable Nigerian economy cannot exist without empowering local communities. My vision includes creating decentralized, community-driven solutions, such as micro-renewable energy projects, sustainable farming cooperatives, and recycling hubs, that allow people at the grassroots level to become active participants in the green economy. It means supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with access to green finance, ensuring that sustainability is not reserved for the elite but accessible to all. Real progress is when the everyday Nigerian feels the benefits of sustainability, with regards to better jobs, cleaner air, and a healthier environment for future generations. Measuring progress requires a multi-faceted approach. I would track tangible indicators such as the percentage of Nigeria’s energy from renewables, reductions in plastic and electronic waste, and the number of green jobs created annually. But beyond numbers, progress must be felt in the stories of communities where sustainable projects have improved livelihoods and restored ecosystems. Transparency and accountability are critical. I envision annual sustainability reports that hold institutions, businesses, and policymakers accountable while celebrating milestones achieved through collective effort.

Given the limited resources and numerous competing priorities, how would you prioritise sustainability initiatives for maximum impact in the Nigerian context? Where would you focus your initial efforts?

In a nation as dynamic and diverse as Nigeria, prioritising sustainability initiatives requires a delicate balance between addressing urgent needs and fostering long-term, transformative change. With limited resources and countless competing priorities, the key lies in identifying areas where interventions can create a ripple effect, by improving lives while preserving the environment. For me, the most impactful starting point is the intersection of Water, Energy and Food (WEF), and circular economy practices, as these directly affect millions of Nigerians while laying the foundation for lasting socio-economic transformation. I would begin by focusing on sustainable energy access and transition, a crucial pillar for sustainable development. Over 85 million Nigerians lack access to reliable electricity, stifling economic opportunities and deepening inequality. By promoting decentralized renewable energy solutions such as solar mini-grids, we can empower rural communities, boost local economies, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This approach not only mitigates climate change but also provides the basic infrastructure for education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship to thrive—ensuring that no community is left behind in our march toward progress. Simultaneously, tackling food and water insecurity is non-negotiable. In a country where agriculture employs over 35% of the population, investing in sustainable agricultural practices can transform lives. By supporting smallholder farmers through climate-smart techniques, efficient irrigation systems, and access to sustainable markets, we can combat hunger while preserving Nigeria’s rich biodiversity, and reducing food import, which in turn strengthens the economy and reduces foreign exchange. Additionally, ensuring clean water access is not just an environmental obligation, it is a moral one. Prioritizing community-led water solutions can break the cycle of poverty and disease, allowing people to live with dignity and hope. Embracing a circular economy is another vital area where sustainability and innovation intersect. Nigeria generates millions of tons of waste annually, most of which ends up polluting our cities, waterways, and farmlands. By investing in waste-to-value initiatives, such as plastic recycling and upcycling non-recyclables into building materials, we not only reduce environmental degradation but also unlock new economic opportunities. This dual approach, reducing waste while creating jobs- demonstrates how sustainability is not a burden, but a pathway to shared prosperity.

What are the critical leverage points for driving systemic change toward sustainability in Nigeria’s economic and policy landscape? How do you approach these points?

Driving systemic change toward sustainability in Nigeria’s economic and policy landscape requires a deep understanding of the interconnectedness between policy frameworks, economic incentives, and community engagement. The most critical leverage points lie in policy reform, private sector collaboration, and cultural transformation. By advocating for policies that prioritize renewable energy, circular economies, and sustainable agriculture, we create a foundation where sustainability is not just an ideal but a practical pathway to economic growth. Furthermore, incentivizing businesses to adopt sustainable practices through tax benefits, grants, and public-private partnerships can accelerate change. However, true transformation happens when we engage local communities, empowering people with the knowledge and tools to become active participants in a sustainable future. It’s not just about crafting policies; it’s about building ecosystems where sustainability is both desirable and achievable. My approach is rooted in collaboration, innovation, and education. I believe systemic change cannot happen in isolation. It demands a coalition of voices from government, industry, and civil society. Through initiatives like the Global Sustainability Summit, we foster dialogue that moves beyond rhetoric to actionable solutions. I prioritize elevating local innovators who are solving real problems while pushing for policy frameworks that make sustainable choices the easiest ones to make. At the heart of it all, I view sustainability not just as a technical challenge but as a moral obligation, to leave a world where future generations can thrive. By consistently showing that sustainability drives both profit and purpose, we create a compelling case for a lasting change in Nigeria and beyond.

What is your assessment of the current policy landscape related to sustainability in Nigeria? What are the strengths and weaknesses, and where do you see the most pressing need for reform?

Nigeria’s sustainability policy landscape reflects both promise and pressing challenges. On one hand, the country has embraced key frameworks like the National Climate Change Policy and the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiative. This signals a commitment to environmental stewardship. These are steps in the right direction, laying the groundwork for sustainable growth. However, the gap between policy and practice remains vast. Implementation is inconsistent, and many policies lack the enforcement mechanisms needed to drive real change. Critical sectors, like waste management and renewable energy, suffer from fragmented policies and insufficient stakeholder collaboration. The most urgent need for reform lies in bridging policy with action. We must foster a system where sustainability is not just a governmental obligation but a shared national priority. By strengthening enforcement, promoting public-private partnerships, and empowering local communities, Nigeria can transition from policy ambition to impactful, sustainable transformation that secures a better future for all.

Describe your experience in influencing policy development and implementation. Can you provide specific examples of successful policy interventions you’ve been involved in?

My experience in influencing policy development and implementation is driven by a deep commitment to creating tangible, lasting change. Through SustainabilityUnscripted, I have facilitated dialogues that bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and grassroots communities to ensure that sustainability policies are both inclusive and actionable. One of my significant contributions has been with the Global Shapers Community, where I supported policies on youth inclusion, advocating for the principle that nothing about the youth should be decided without the youth. This approach has resulted in policy recommendations that centre on youth representation in decision-making spaces, ensuring that young voices play a vital role in shaping sustainable futures. Additionally, through CleanCyclers, I have championed waste-to-value policies and solar panel recycling, pushing for regulatory frameworks that transform non-recyclable plastics and end-of-life solar panels into sustainable materials. These efforts have sparked critical discussions about the role of the circular economy and sustainable energy in policy. Policy, to me, is about creating meaningful solutions for real-world challenges. By collaborating with diverse stakeholders and focusing on evidence-based strategies, I continue to advocate for policies that protect our environment, empower communities, and foster sustainable economic growth.

How would you engage with diverse stakeholders to build consensus and drive policy reforms related to sustainability? What are the key considerations for effective engagement in the Nigerian context?

Engaging diverse stakeholders in driving policy reforms for sustainability in Nigeria requires a deep commitment to inclusivity, empathy, and collaboration. The first step is to listen, to understand the concerns, needs, and aspirations of every group, from local communities to policymakers, businesses, and civil society organisations. It’s only by appreciating their unique perspectives that we can build genuine trust and foster a shared vision for sustainability. Key considerations for effective engagement in Nigeria’s context include respecting cultural and regional differences, ensuring access to information, and emphasising the economic and social benefits of sustainability. In a country as diverse as ours, engagement must be adaptable, focusing on local realities while aligning with national and global goals. Furthermore, the process must be transparent, with continuous dialogue to ensure stakeholders feel heard and valued. Ultimately, to drive meaningful change, we must move beyond mere policy debates and foster a collective sense of ownership and responsibility toward our shared future.

What kind of regulatory frameworks are needed to incentivise sustainable practices and discourage unsustainable ones in key sectors of the Nigerian economy?

To incentivise sustainable practices and discourage unsustainable ones in Nigeria, we need regulatory frameworks that are both visionary and pragmatic. These frameworks must focus on accountability and inclusivity, ensuring that businesses and individuals understand the long-term value of sustainability. For sectors like agriculture, energy, and manufacturing, we need policies that reward eco-friendly practices, such as tax incentives for companies adopting renewable energy, sustainable farming techniques, and waste reduction methods. Additionally, strict penalties for industries that ignore environmental responsibilities must be enforced to create a level playing field. More importantly, we must foster a cultural shift toward sustainability, embedding it in every facet of policy and business. Through a combination of rigorous enforcement and forward-thinking incentives, Nigeria can pave the way for an economy that thrives on sustainability, benefiting all.

How do you approach leading and implementing large-scale sustainability initiatives? What are the key success factors and potential roadblocks?

Leading large-scale sustainability initiatives requires a deep sense of purpose and an unwavering commitment to change. I approach each project with a holistic perspective, focusing not only on environmental impact but also on social equity and economic empowerment. Collaboration is key in engaging all stakeholders, from governments and businesses to communities, ensuring that we create inclusive solutions. The key to success lies in clear vision, strong leadership, and relentless follow-through. Building trust, securing funding, and aligning resources are crucial for momentum. However, roadblocks often arise, from political inertia, inadequate infrastructure, and resistance to change can impede progress. To overcome these, I emphasise resilience, adaptability, and open dialogue.

How would you build and manage a high-performing team to deliver on a complex sustainability agenda? What are the key skills and expertise you would look for?

Building and managing a high-performing team to tackle a complex sustainability agenda requires a balance of passion, expertise, and unwavering commitment to shared goals. First, I would focus on fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency, and accountability. Diversity of thought and experience would be central, as tackling sustainability issues requires fresh perspectives and innovative problem-solving. Key skills would include strategic thinking, data analysis, and technical expertise in sustainability, such as renewable energy, waste management, and climate policy. I would also seek individuals with strong communication skills, that are able to translate complex ideas into actionable plans and those who are adaptable, resilient, and solutions-oriented. Ultimately, the strength of the team lies in our collective ability to align our efforts with a vision that uplifts communities, businesses, and the environment, forging a path to a sustainable future.

How would you measure the impact of sustainability initiatives and policy reforms? What key performance indicators would you track and how would you ensure accountability?

Measuring the impact of sustainability initiatives and policy reforms requires a holistic approach, one that goes beyond numbers to reflect real, lasting change. Key performance indicators (KPIs) I would track include reductions in carbon emissions, progress in renewable energy adoption, waste management improvements, and advancements in social equity, particularly in vulnerable communities. Monitoring economic impacts, such as job creation in green sectors and poverty alleviation, is equally essential. Accountability is crucial. It’s not enough to set targets; we must ensure transparency and regular reporting, using data-driven assessments to track progress. I would advocate for an independent oversight body that can evaluate outcomes, ensure the integrity of initiatives, and hold stakeholders accountable. Ultimately, the goal is to create a sustainable future—one where policy reforms truly uplift both people and the planet.

How would you secure funding and resources for sustainability programmes and initiatives in Nigeria, and what are the most promising avenues for attracting investment in this area?

Securing funding for sustainability in Nigeria requires a multifaceted approach. One that aligns global financial flows with local impact. I would advocate for leveraging Nigeria’s abundant natural resources and human capital to attract both international investors and local stakeholders. By demonstrating the long-term economic benefits of sustainability, such as job creation, energy efficiency, and resilience to climate change, we can make a compelling case. Public-private partnerships, impact investing, and green bonds are promising avenues to explore. Additionally, fostering collaboration with international development organizations, alongside strong governmental policies, can create a robust ecosystem that ensures sustained funding and growth.

Nigeria’s energy sector is critical. How can we accelerate the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy system while ensuring access to affordable and reliable energy for all?

The urgency of Nigeria’s energy transition cannot be overstated. To accelerate this shift, we must prioritize renewable energy investments, especially solar and wind, which hold enormous potential in our abundant natural resources. Simultaneously, we must ensure energy equity, ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to reliable, affordable power. A decentralized approach, involving local renewable energy solutions, can reduce infrastructure gaps. By fostering public-private partnerships, incentivising innovation, and strengthening regulatory frameworks, we can unlock the potential of a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. This transition isn’t just necessary, it’s an opportunity for Nigeria to lead in sustainable development.

How can sustainable agricultural practices be promoted to enhance food security, create jobs, and protect the environment in Nigeria?

Promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Nigeria requires a shift in mindset, one that recognizes that food security, job creation, and environmental protection are deeply interconnected. By empowering farmers with knowledge on organic farming, water conservation, and agroforestry, we can improve yields while safeguarding the land for future generations. Supporting local farmers with access to financing and modern technology will enhance productivity and create employment opportunities, especially in rural areas where the need for sustainable livelihoods is most pressing. Moreover, policy reforms must incentivize sustainable practices, ensuring that environmental conservation becomes a pillar of agriculture. This vision, if embraced, has the potential to transform Nigeria into a model of sustainable food systems, proving that development doesn’t have to come at the cost of our planet

How can we foster sustainable industrial development that minimises environmental impact and promotes resource efficiency in Nigeria?

Fostering sustainable industrial development in Nigeria requires a paradigm shift that places long-term environmental health above short-term gains. We must invest in clean technologies, encourage innovation, and incentivise industries to adopt resource-efficient practices. Government policy must be aligned with sustainability goals, providing the regulatory frameworks that hold companies accountable while supporting green investments. At the same time, we must empower local industries and communities with the knowledge and tools to transition to sustainable practices. By fostering collaboration between government, businesses, and civil society, we can create an ecosystem where prosperity and environmental stewardship go hand in hand, ensuring a legacy of sustainable growth.

How may Nigeria adapt to the impacts of climate change, particularly in vulnerable sectors like agriculture and water resources?

Adapting to the impacts of climate change in Nigeria, especially within vulnerable sectors like agriculture and water resources, requires a profound shift in both mindset and action. Our farmers who form the backbone of our economy are already bearing the brunt of changing rainfall patterns, droughts, and floods. We must invest in climate-resilient agriculture through sustainable practices, innovative water management solutions, and capacity-building for local communities. Equally, addressing the water crisis calls for strategic infrastructure development and the sustainable management of our water resources. One exciting innovation is balloon technology, which can help capture and store rainwater more efficiently. By embracing this technology, alongside policy reforms and community-driven solutions, Nigeria can foster resilience and ensure a sustainable future for all.

What motivates you to work in the field of sustainability and transformative policy reforms, particularly in the Nigerian context?

It is the deep-rooted belief that change is not just necessary, but urgent. Growing up in Nigeria, I witnessed firsthand the consequences of environmental neglect and social inequities. My father always taught me that true leadership means creating lasting impact, leading with integrity, and ensuring our actions benefit not just ourselves, but generations to come. These values have shaped my determination to pursue sustainable solutions. In Nigeria, where we are blessed with vast resources, the need for change is even more pressing. My father’s advice, “always be the change you seek” resonates deeply as I work towards a future where Nigeria thrives sustainably, with responsibility and equity at the forefront. My commitment is not just to the present but to build a legacy of transformation for our children and beyond.

Driving change can be challenging. How do you handle setbacks and maintain momentum in the face of obstacles?

Driving change is undoubtedly challenging, especially when setbacks arise. But I’ve learned that true leadership thrives in adversity. Every obstacle is an opportunity to refine our approach, rethink strategies, and deepen our commitment to the cause. I embrace failure not as an end, but as a valuable teacher, guiding us toward better solutions. Maintaining momentum requires resilience and belief in the larger vision. It’s crucial to remind ourselves why we started, our purpose, and to draw strength from the impact we’re striving to create. With unwavering passion and a clear focus, we keep pushing forward, no matter the hurdles.

How would you describe your communication style and your ability to build strong relationships with diverse stakeholders?

I would describe my communication style as empathetic, transparent, and collaborative. I believe in the power of active listening and fostering a dialogue that resonates with each person’s unique perspective. By connecting on a human level, I ensure that every conversation is not just about exchanging information, but about understanding and mutual respect. Building strong relationships with diverse stakeholders is at the heart of what I do. I approach every interaction with integrity and openness, understanding that true collaboration thrives in an environment of trust. This approach enables me to bridge gaps, inspire confidence, and foster long-lasting partnerships.

Imagine you are tasked with developing a national strategy for sustainable waste management in Nigeria. Walk us through your approach, key stakeholders, and potential challenges?

Developing a national strategy for sustainable waste management in Nigeria requires a holistic, inclusive approach that addresses both the environmental and socio-economic dimensions of the issue. The first step would be to conduct a thorough national assessment as to understanding the types, sources, and volumes of waste generated, with a particular focus on plastic waste, e-waste, and organic waste. This would guide the formation of a tailored, context-specific strategy that balances environmental protection with job creation and economic opportunities. Key stakeholders would include government agencies, local authorities, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and community groups. The federal government must lead by setting the policy framework, while local governments and waste management companies implement localized solutions. Engaging the private sector for innovative technologies, such as recycling infrastructure and waste-to-energy solutions, is vital. Moreover, educating communities on waste segregation and recycling would empower citizens to play an active role in the strategy’s success. The challenges in executing this strategy are immense, and range from inadequate infrastructure, funding constraints, and lack of coordination among stakeholders to widespread public apathy toward waste management practices. Resistance to behaviour change will also be a significant hurdle. Despite these challenges, I believe the opportunity to turn Nigeria’s waste crisis into a sustainable resource revolution exists. By creating jobs, protecting our environment, and shifting mindsets, we can lead a national transformation that resonates across Africa and the world.

