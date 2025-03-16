The Founder of the recently approved Southern Atlantic University in Akwa Ibom State, Bassey James has said that the institution would make a difference in the country’s education landscape as it would focus more on agriculture.

In an exclusive interview, James said that the University would be different in that it would embark on massive farming projects and the production of goods like shoes and more, adding that the University would be a centre of job creation.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the federal Ministry of Education and the National University Commission (NUC) for granting the approval for the establishment of the Southern Atlantic University.

“A university is a job creation institute, there is no university that will not create jobs, from the number of academic and non-academic staff, a university is a place where activities go on a daily basis. Universities create jobs, I can imagine the number of people to be employed.

“We have acquired land across Akwa Ibom State, where we are going to do massive agriculture development projects, we are also going into fisheries. We are going to engage in programmes that will create jobs for the people.” he said.

He also said that the Southern Atlantic University will hit the ground running with the commencement of academic programmes, pointing out that its establishment was in response to a directive from God.

“God spoke to me and gave me a directive, gave me an instruction with a clear vision to start the University, because in the ibibio race that comprises two senatorial districts in Akwa Ibom State had no private university and do not forget the Ibibios are considered the fourth largest ethnic group in the country.

“This is not my own idea. This is me working on God’s directive, approval has been given and by the grace of God, we have done what was needed,. When there is a will, there is a way.”

He disclosed that the process began two or three years ago when “NUC came for the first verification in 2023 and in January 2024. It is not about how long, it is about how well, it is about having something to drive you, it is about being intentional,’’ he said.

According to him, “A lot of people do not know where they are going. I know where I was going. For us, we needed to make history and I have made that history by establishing the first private university in Ibibioland; we have gotten the University, I am not a man that starts something without seeking the face of God. The University has come to stay.

“I have broken the record. Ibibio today has a private university. I give God the glory. It takes a man to break a record like what Obama did to become the first black president of America.

“Having broken the record, I pray God will sustain this achievement and seal it with miraculous power so that our people will continue to enjoy these facilities that God has given us.”

He also commended Governor Umo Eno for encouraging people to venture into activities that would create opportunities to develop the society.

