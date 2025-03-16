Bose Odueke, financial planner, has advised that it was crucial that before setting financial goals, individuals must first assess their current financial standing.

The expert stated that the assessment includes; evaluating their assets, liabilities, income, family commitments, and personal circumstances.

She stressed that by understanding where they stand financially, individuals can effectively map out short-term, mid-term, and long-term financial goals.

The seasoned financial expert stated this at the launch of her latest book, ‘Steps to Your Personal Financial Freedom.’

According to a statement after the launch, the book also highlights the significance of curbing unnecessary spending and avoiding debt for professionals and individuals.

According to the book’s reviewer, Bolanle Oduyale, who was also the co-launcher and MD Creditwise Financial Ltd, noted that the book is a must-read for anyone looking to secure their financial future.

“This book was written for everyone, regardless of their life -stage whether a fresh graduate, a married couple, or a retiree. It provides a comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of financial planning and achieving financial independence,” she stated.

Oduyale also addressed a common misconception about investments, particularly insurance, emphasizing that many people fail to appreciate its benefits.

She shared her personal experience as a beneficiary of her own insurance investment, highlighting how financial planning can lead to long-term financial security.

Some of the key highlights in the book include, understanding your current financial situation, setting future financial goals — establishing priorities with appropriate protections in place that are flexible and adaptable to different stages of life, whether as a young adult starting an investment journey or someone closer to retirement.

