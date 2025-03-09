A new report by the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership has exposed Nigerian universities as some of the least transparent in the world, with none of the institutions surveyed making their financial records publicly available.

The findings were presented at the launch of two research institutes of the Athena Centre – the Athena Dr. Arthur Nwankwo Institute for Education and Intellectual Freedom and Athena Prof. Olikoye Ransom Institute for Health and Social Equity – in Abuja last Wednesday.

The report paints a damning picture of financial secrecy across federal, state, and private universities in Nigeria, highlighting why the institutions find it difficult to access global funding.

The Transparency Survey Report titled “A National Embarrassment: Reforming Transparency in Nigerian Universities to Unlock Global Funding and Restore Credibility” which examined 64 universities across the country, revealed that none published their budgets, audited accounts, or visitation panel reports on their websites.

The report also found that no university disclosed details of internally generated revenue (IGR) or how the funds were spent, and that requests for financial information under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act were either ignored or denied outright.

Speaking at the event, which was attended by dignitaries such as Angus Ikpe (representing the Minister of Health and Social Welfare), Ejeb A.U. (representing the Minister of State for Education), and former government officials including Dino Melaye and former minister of Youth and Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, Osita Chidoka, chancellor of the Athena Centre, emphasised that financial secrecy is a major impediment to Nigeria’s higher education system.

“The time for excuses is over. Transparency is not optional—it’s the key to unlocking funding, restoring trust, and positioning Nigerian universities as credible players on the global stage.

“This culture of secrecy is driving away donors, blocking global partnerships, and starving our universities of much-needed funding.

“Global research consistently shows that transparent universities secure more research grants, partnerships, and international student enrollments.

“Universities should be role models of openness, accountability, and innovation, not fortresses of secrecy,” Chidoka said.

He added that with the backing of key stakeholders, the Athena Centre is set to work with the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant bodies to institutionalise transparency and governance reforms across the sector.

