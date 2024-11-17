Why Christian craftsmen must push for the Industrialisation of Africa

For centuries, Africa has been seen as nothing more than the global backyard blessed with natural resources meant to be extracted and used to industrialise other continents, such as Europe and North America.

No doubt, the resources that have been exploited all along include the people of Africa, themselves. The exploitation has continued largely unabated from slavery and colonialism to neocolonialism.

As a result, Africa has remained largely backward, underdeveloped, unindustrialised and poor. There is no need to continue the lamentation. It is well known that Africa, and Africans, are not where they are supposed to be in almost all ramifications.

However, if you look at recent developments using prophetic lenses and informed perspectives in global politics, you will realise that we are in a Kairos period for the industrialisation of Africa. It is time for the giant to rise and fulfil its prophetic destiny. It is time for the lights in it to shine.

African Christians have excelled in building churches and ministries that are making a significant impact globally. Some of them are represented in almost all countries. However, in the corporate world, we have very little to show. In fact, professing to be a Christian is considered a disadvantage in some fields of endeavour. It ought not to be so.

Christian craftsmen in Africa must rise and be counted. It is time to let our light shine so much that people in corporate landscapes would see our good works and glorify our Father, who is in Heaven. Africa needs to be industrialised and advanced in technology and God is waiting on His sons and daughters on the continent to rise to the challenge.

In today’s rapidly evolving corporate landscape, Christians are uniquely positioned to bring a transformative impact through their faith, values, and principles. The world of business, with its challenges and complexities, can greatly benefit from the distinct attributes that come from a life anchored in Christ.

Christians as Salt and Light in the Corporate World

Jesus described His followers as “the salt of the earth” and “the light of the world” (Matthew 5:13-14). In the corporate context, this means that Christians are called to be influencers and change-makers, bringing integrity, ethical standards, and hope into their workplaces.

Salt: Salt preserves, enhances flavour, and prevents decay. Similarly, Christians can preserve moral standards in their organisations, enhance the work environment, and prevent the decay of ethical values by standing firm on biblical principles. This can manifest in the way they handle business deals, interact with colleagues, and respond to challenging situations.

Light: Light dispels darkness and provides guidance. Christians can be sources of light in their workplaces by demonstrating honesty, fairness, and kindness. They can also guide others through mentorship, offering wisdom that aligns with biblical truths.

Faith as a catalyst for excellence

Christians are encouraged to “do all things as unto the Lord” (Colossians 3:23). This implies a commitment to excellence, diligence, and integrity in whatever tasks or roles they undertake. In the corporate world, this translates to delivering high-quality work, being reliable, and striving to exceed expectations.

Excellence in work: The story of Daniel provides a powerful example. Despite being in a foreign land, Daniel distinguished himself through his exceptional skills, integrity, and unwavering faith, which led to his promotion (Daniel 6:3). Similarly, Christians can thrive in their professions by using their God-given talents to the fullest.

Integrity and trustworthiness: Proverbs 22:1 emphasises that “a good name is more desirable than great riches.” Trust is a foundational element in any business relationship, and Christians are called to be trustworthy in all their dealings. By maintaining integrity, they can build strong professional reputations that lead to greater opportunities.

The power of prayer in business

Prayer is a vital tool that Christians can use to navigate the complexities of the corporate world. It is not only a means of seeking God’s guidance but also a source of strength, peace, and wisdom.

Seeking divine guidance: Before making critical business decisions, Christians can seek God’s wisdom through prayer. James 1:5 encourages believers to ask for wisdom, promising that God gives generously to all without finding fault.

Overcoming challenges: The corporate world is filled with pressures, deadlines, and competition. Prayer can provide the strength needed to overcome these challenges. Philippians 4:6-7 reminds us not to be anxious about anything, but in every situation, to present our requests to God. The result is the peace of God that surpasses all understanding.

Fostering unity and teamwork: Prayer can also play a role in promoting unity within teams. By praying for their colleagues and leaders, Christians can invite God’s presence into their workplaces, creating an environment of peace, collaboration, and mutual respect.

Demonstrating love and compassion in the workplace

The corporate environment often prioritises profits over people, but Christians are called to a higher standard of love and compassion. Jesus’ command to “love your neighbour as yourself” (Mark 12:31) extends to the workplace, where employees and colleagues can be treated with kindness, respect, and empathy.

Building healthy relationships: By showing genuine concern for the well-being of others, Christians can foster positive relationships that contribute to a healthy work culture. This can include being a listening ear, offering support during difficult times, or simply treating everyone with dignity.

Conflict resolution: Christians can act as peacemakers, helping to resolve conflicts and tensions in the workplace. Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9). By being agents of reconciliation, they can contribute to a harmonious and productive work environment.

Stewardship and ethical leadership

Christians in leadership positions are called to be good stewards of the resources and people entrusted to them. The principle of stewardship emphasises that everything belongs to God, and we are simply managers of His resources (Psalm 24:1).

Ethical leadership: Christian leaders can set an example of ethical behaviour by making decisions that honour God. They are to lead with humility, fairness, and a servant’s heart, just as Jesus demonstrated (Mark 10:45).

Social responsibility: Beyond profits, Christian business leaders can make a positive impact by embracing corporate social responsibility. This could involve ethical sourcing, fair labour practices, and initiatives that benefit the community.

Faith as a source of innovation and creativity

God is the ultimate Creator, and as His image-bearers (Genesis 1:27), Christians have the capacity for creativity and innovation. In the corporate world, this can translate to developing new products, improving processes, or finding innovative solutions to complex problems. This can manifest in two ways:

Divine inspiration: Christians can draw upon divine inspiration through prayer and meditation on God’s Word. This can lead to breakthrough ideas and strategies that give them a competitive edge.

Courage to take risks: Faith can empower Christians to take calculated risks. Hebrews 11:1 defines faith as confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. Trusting God for success can lead to bold and visionary business ventures.

It is for this reason that over 10,000 of us will gather for 12 hours at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria on the 30th of November 2024 to advance the kingdom of God in the corporate world.

If you desire to play a role in Africa’s industrialisation as a Christian professional, entrepreneur, investor, student, politician, etc, join us on that day. We see a bright future for Africa. God will use His people to bring it to pass. He is counting on you.

. Ukporhe is the Senior Pastor at Remnant Christian Network, Lagos. Raised in Sokoto, northern Nigeria, he was trained in peculiar firebrand evangelism and was ordained as a pastor in 2001. He has experienced countless and diverse workings of the faithfulness of God over two decades and has developed a passion to see God’s will for Nigeria become a reality. He can be reached on +2348060255604.

Share