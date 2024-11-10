Why Arla Foods Nigeria was recognised at 2024 BrandCom Awards

Arla Foods Nigeria has been recognised at the 2024 BrandCom Awards for its excellent services and efforts at shaping the future of marketing in Africa.

The brand bagged the following coveted awards: Dairy Company of the Year, Dairy Brand of the Year for Dano Milk, Butter Brand of the Year for Lurpak, and CMO of the Year, Dairy (Chief Marketing Officer) awarded to Ifunanya Obiakor, Head of Marketing for Arla West Africa. These wins are a testament to Arla’s commitment to providing tasty, nutritious and high-quality dairy products to Nigerian families. From the creamy, great-tasting flavour of Dano Milk to the rich, luxurious indulgence of Lurpak Butter, Arla continues to win hearts and taste buds across Nigeria.

Speaking on the recognition, Ifunanya Obiakor, Head of Marketing at Arla West Africa, stated, “These awards are a true honour and reflect Arla’s commitment to nourishing lives and bridging the gap in dairy accessibility across Nigeria. Winning in four major categories fuels our team’s dedication to driving quality, innovation, and positive impact for our consumers. This recognition inspires us to keep setting higher standards in the dairy industry, making nutritious products accessible to every Nigerian household.”

These awards are the latest achievement in Arla’s electrifying year, which has been filled with memorable campaigns that have strengthened its connection with consumers. Earlier this year, Arla rolled out the vibrant #NothingLikeMilk World Milk Day campaign, which celebrated the unmatched health benefits of Dano Milk and showed Nigerians why quality matters. Then came the exciting partnership with the biggest reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother Naija Season 9, bringing Arla’s products straight to the heart of pop culture and into millions of homes.

Read also: Arla Foods targets steady milk production with 750KVA solar plant

The #FuelTheirFuture Back2School campaign made a meaningful impact as well, encouraging Nigerian parents to support their children’s growth with wholesome nutrition. Arla also thrilled fans with the recent launch of Dano Cool Cow Evaporated Milk and Dano Full Cream Evaporated Milk, which were totally worth the wait! And with beloved Nollywood superstar Funke Akindele joining the Dano family as a brand ambassador, the brand added a whole new level of star power and excitement to its mission of making high-quality, tasty goodness accessible to every Nigerian household.

But Arla’s commitment to nutrition and quality extends well beyond simply providing delicious products. Through initiatives like the Damau Household Milk Farm Project and the Arla Farm Open Day in Kaduna, Arla empowers local farmers, enhances food security, and bolsters Nigeria’s dairy industry. These efforts not only reflect Arla’s dedication to building sustainable communities but also demonstrate its market leadership.

As Arla expands its reach each year, it remains committed to nourishing Nigerian families with tasty, high-quality, affordable dairy products. Here’s to even more exciting milestones ahead as Arla continues to make a lasting impact on Nigerian households

Share