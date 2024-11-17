When editors told to ‘wake up’ to emerging trends in media space

The 20th All Nigeria Editors Conference held in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, recently offered media managers across the country the opportunity to take a hard look at the practice of their craft in a changing world and harsh economic weather.

The conference with the theme: ‘Economic Growth and Development Strategies in a Resource-Rich Country’ had Dele Kelvin Oye, national president, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), as the keynote speaker; Sam Amuka, founder/publisher of Vanguard Media Group as father of the day; Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State, as father of the day, and Eze Anaba, president, Nigerian Guild of Editors, as the host.

The event also had in attendance, Mohammed Idris Malagi, minister of Information and National Orientation, as guest of honour and representative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nduka Obaigbena, chairman/editor-in-chief, ThisDay/Arise Media Group, was the chairman of the conference, and Douye Diri, governor, Bayelsa State, was the chief host.

In his welcome address, the NGE president, Eze Anaba, said that the unavailability of resource materials was one of the biggest threats to the survival of the media industry in Nigeria.

“The biggest threat to media survival today is the unavailability of resource materials to produce our papers or broadcast on our TV stations.

“We are here because we recognise the critical role that both a strong economy and a resilient media sector play in fostering a prosperous, informed, and democratic society,” he said.

According to him, “As editors, we stand at a crossroads where our decisions, priorities, and strategies will shape the future of our country and journalism. The truth is, there is no business right now. If the purpose of business is to make a profit, the newspaper business is dead.

“The growth of our nation’s economy directly influences every sector, and our industry is no exception. A strong economy fuels consumer spending, drives innovation, and creates opportunities for media organisations to expand and thrive. Yet, with these opportunities come new challenges.

The Father of the day, Sam Amuka, added: “The business of media today; the truth is, there is no business right now. If the purpose of business is to make a profit, the newspaper business is dead. Everything, including prices, has gone up to the extent that publishing as we knew it has died. It is advert that helps you sustain whatever you make.

“This week, I asked a financial controller how things were going, and she said the money earned from the sale of hardcopy newspapers was only enough to pay for the transportation of the papers. That was all.”

Amuka highlighted the dramatic rise in the cost of newsprint, from N600,000 two years ago to over N2 million today.

“This means that every day we publish a hardcopy newspaper, we don’t make any money; we lose. The seller won’t sell if the buyer won’t buy,” he said.

He called for government involvement in the media business, noting that the cost of newsprint is unsustainable, and that it was crucial to support the media to continue publishing hard copies.

In his goodwill message, Segun Osoba, father of the day, expressed concern over the in-fighting in the camp of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), urging the Nigerian Guild of Editors to intervene urgently.

He noted that the crisis in the NUJ, which has attracted litigation by some aggrieved members challenging the office extension of the outgoing administration, was a serious concern, saying it was high time the editors rose up to the challenge to find lasting solution.

“I want to appeal to Nigerian Guild of Editors to look into the ongoing crisis within the Nigeria Union of Journalists. There has been a court challenge on the tenure extension of the President tenure ahead of the conference of the union,” he said.

Nduka Obaigbena, chairman of the conference, lamented the challenges facing the media industry but expressed the optimism that the future was bright.

He said: “Nigeria is in a reset. We have reforms underway, and unlike others, I believe that the future can be better if we give these reforms a human face. We should support the reforms, stay the course, and ensure that the poor and vulnerable are supported.”

Obaigbena also spoke about global changes, particularly with the victory of Donald Trump at the Presidential election in America, and urged Nigerians to prepare for these changes by first addressing internal issues.

He called on the Federal Government to fix Nigeria and protect the country’s industries, emphasizing that the four refineries belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) must be fixed if it does not want to encourage monopoly.

“We must ensure that our only refinery working does not die through cheap imports,” he said.

He also challenged the media to dominate the digital world.

In his goodwill message delivered by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, President Bola Tinubu urged the media managers to engage in factual reporting and professional integrity.

The President, who reeled out the scorecards of his administration since May 29, 2023, also said that despite the achievements so far, his administration was not resting on its oars.

He was emphasized the importance of the media in national development:

“As editors and media managers, your role in national development cannot be overemphasized. You are the custodians of public perception, the gatekeepers of information, and the voice of the people.”

He called on media professionals to report truthfully and engage constructively to help the public understand the government’s actions. He also urged the media to be partners in progress and not opponents.

“My administration is committed to turning our challenges into opportunities by ensuring that our vast resources bring prosperity to all Nigerians. With a united effort from government, citizens, and the media, we can build a resilient, diversified economy that offers security, opportunity, and hope for all Nigerians,” he said.

Douye Diri, Bayelsa State governor and chief host, expressed joy for the NGE’s choice of his state for the conference. He said he grabbed the opportunity with both hands when he was approached to host the event.

Calling on the media to always highlight the challenges of his state in their reportage, Governor Diri said that Bayelsa State has been facing enormous environmental degradation, flooding and severe hardship.

Calling attention to the contributions of the state to the nation’s resources, he said he visited the President recently to brief him on some of the emerging challenges in the state, chief of which is flooding.

“We definitely need you at this point of our country when we need you for growth and development of this country. There can be no democracy if the media is not there,” he said.

In his keynote address, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, has called on Nigerian editors to strengthen their role as government watchdogs, emphasising that the media’s vigilance was crucial to the country’s economic revival

Commending the Tinubu administration for implementing significant economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of the exchange rate, and an increase in the national minimum wage, Oye however, stressed that these reforms must be carefully monitored to ensure they are fully beneficial to Nigerians.

“The media must hold the government accountable,” he said.

He said that despite the reforms, “56 percent of Nigerians now live below the poverty line,” saying that economic hardship persists for vast majority of citizens.

He identified poor resource management, especially in the oil and gas sector, as a critical area where the media’s oversight could drive change.

Oye referenced recent reports on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s crude-for-loan deals worth billions of Naira, pointing out that “transparency is critically needed,” and calling for a thorough examination of the government’s approach to resource-backed loans.

The NACCIMA president further criticised the Central Bank’s high-interest policies, which he said were stifling business growth.

“This has led banks to prefer investing in bonds rather than supporting businesses,” Oye noted, pointing to the impact of these policies on entrepreneurship.

To ensure sustainable growth, Oye advised media houses to invest in investigative journalism and in-depth research. By bolstering their credibility, he argued, they could attract more sponsors and tap into international opportunities.

He urged the Nigerian Guild of Editors to take decisive action to restore public trust and advocate for transparency.

“The power to transform lies within our collective hands as we embark on this journey of economic revival,” he remarked, urging editors to prioritise the interests of Nigerians and act as agents of constructive change.

Calling to mind the power of media in addressing resource mismanagement, the keynote speaker said: “In this environment of significant mismanagement and major national challenges, the role of the media becomes

crucial. The Nigerian Guild of Editors must assume a proactive stance in holding government and corporate

entities accountable for their actions. By ensuring transparency and advocating for the public good, the media can help revive public trust in our institutions.”

According to him, “The sustainability of the media is paramount in this challenging landscape. Protecting intellectual property rights and maintaining ethical practices are essential for ensuring journalism’s integrity. In countries like South Africa and Kenya, initiatives have been established to safeguard journalists’ work and provide fair compensation for intellectual property.

“Media organisations must invest in teaching transparency, ethical practices, and responsible journalism to produce professionals who can navigate our complex dynamics. If you need sustainability, you have to copy best practices from other countries, apply local needs, and work together to enforce them.”

Giving some tips for enhancing media sustainability in Nigeria, Oye said: “Media organisations must establish and maintain a high level of credibility as the watchdogs of society. This involves holding the government, your members, (especially those in government) and influential individuals accountable while advocating for the rights of marginalized and vulnerable populations.

“To become a trusted source of business and economic intelligence, media houses should emphasize in-depth research and investigative reporting. This commitment to quality will enhance their status as reliable information providers.

“By enhancing their credibility and content quality, media can garner greater respect from potential sponsors and corporate partners. This, in turn, will lead to increased revenue streams for media organisations.

“With improved delivery and content quality, Nigerian media can tap into numerous opportunities in the global arena, particularly with development and multilateral organisations seeking local partnerships.

“Leveraging Internet Penetration: With over 100 million people in Nigeria having access to the Internet, media organisations can easily reach international markets through online platforms. Encouraging small contributions from the public can be done through

online platforms. Encouraging small contributions from the public can become a viable revenue source, but this will depend on the public’s perception that the media is genuinely serving their interests and advocating for the common good.”

He also listed “encouraging collaborative journalism, embracing digital transformation, engaging with the community, diversifying revenue streams, and prioritising training and development,” as other ways to enhance media sustainability in the country.

In his presentation titled, ‘AI-generated storytelling: opportunities and challenges,’ Azu Ishiekwene, vice chairman/editor-in-chief of Leadership Newspapers, said that the earlier the Nigerian media began to appropriate the benefits inherent in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in content creation, the better for the profession.

He noted the massive disruptions that AI is already causing in the business of journalism, pointing out that journalists who want to stay relevant in today’s world and in the future must be ready to adapt to changes.

He urged practitioners to seek relevant knowledge on how to leverage AI in their day-to-day work in order to remain in business in a fast-changing world.

Pointing out some of the benefits of the use of AI, Ishiekwene said that it helps media practitioners personalise their content, enhance their experiences, create new opportunities and possibilities, and that it helps journalists and users make sense out of chaos.

Earlier in his presentation titled, ‘Good Practices for Viable/Sustainable Media Financing,’ Taiwo Obe, founder of Journalism Clinic, dwelt on media survival in the age of newspapering business.

His presentation aimed to challenge media practitioners to open their eyes to see more opportunities in the profession beyond news reportage.

He noted that with the adverse global economic weather, many media organisations had begun to seek many more professional ways to stay serve their readers and at the same time make money for themselves.

Giving his personal experiences, Obe said that tomorrow belongs to those who can innovate.

Pointing out that many organisations have begun to scale down advertisement placement in traditional newspapers, while seeking other avenues to reach their customers, Obe said that traditional media establishments must begin to create products that would be appealing to readers.

“Traditional media have been losing reach and influence,” he said, adding that efforts must be made to dominate the social media by creating value.

“Turn your newsroom into creative/innovation hubs and get everyone thinking and creating diverse products with immense potentials to earn income. This is so much money to be made in this business. It takes creativity. Let the prosperity spread,” he said.

Aminu Maida, executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), who was represented by Nnena Ukoha, head, Corporate Communications, said that the Commission appreciates the media as it plays its pivotal role in shaping and guiding narratives towards the growth and development of the Nigerian society. the society.

By the same token, Bassey Otu, governor of Cross River State, represented by Erasmus Ekpang, commissioner for information, wished the Guild well and said that the nation depended so much on the unbiased reportage and solution journalism.

He said that despite the current challenges the country is facing, “We are very hopeful for a better Nigeria for Nigerians.”

