Wheeler cycling club berths in Edo

Stephen Izedomi has launched the Wheeler Cycling Club, the first private cycling club in Edo State in order to catch the children young in cycling.

Addressing journalists during the launch in Benin, Izedomi said he discovered that there was the need to ensure that the children develop an interest in cycling in their early stage in life.

He said he has been in the Cycling Association for many years and has represented the state in several fora and that the children can still do same if they are discovered and groomed early enough.

“I have been in the part of the Cycling Association for a long time. I was in the 1975 cyclist who went to Lagos and since then, I have had a great interest in cycling in Edo State. Of recent, I discovered that we need to catch them young in the state,” Izedomi said.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Sports Commission, Emmanuel Igbinosa said that cycling being one of the sports, has brought the state honour and that the state government will do everything possible to support its sustenance.

He also assured of the government’s support to the initiator of the club so that it will be one of the household names in Nigeria.

Igbinosa further urged the cyclists to incorporate education in their cycling because there will always be life after it.

Palmer Okundaye, a retired cyclist, admonished the cyclists to work hard and be committed to whatever they find doing for posterity sake.