We’ve expanded our research portfolio within last 5years — UniMed VC

•••As Aiyedatiwa promises to support health, education sectors

Adesegun Fatusi, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), has disclosed that the research portfolio of the university has expanded within the last five years as well as focus on community development initiative.

According to the VC of the first specialized medical and health sciences university in Nigeria; “over the last five years, our research portfolio has expanded considerably, and we have received new research grants from several development agencies, including the Ford Foundation, British Council, United States International Development Agency (USAID)/JHPIEGO and National Institute of Health.”

Fatusi, who disclosed this during the 6th convocation ceremony of the institution, therefore said: “This convocation marks the first time that UNIMED will be awarding its honorary degree, and the calibre of people for whom our Senate and Council have approved the award speaks volumes of its import. There are five awardees who cut across the three geographical regions of our country, including two women.

“This convocation is my last as the vice-chancellor of this university, and it signifies the end of the tenure of the second administration in the history of this fast-growing institution as I complete my tenure in the first quarter of 2025.

“UNIMED has produced three sets of medical doctors, three sets of dentists, four sets of nurses, four sets of physiotherapists, two sets of medical laboratory scientists, and six sets of graduates of various health sciences programs in just 10 years of existence. This is a remarkable feat in Nigeria’s history.”

BusinessDay reports that a total number of 634 students graduated from the university. With 34 of the graduands bagging First Class, 539 students graduated from the institution’s first degree programmes, while 95 emerged from the postgraduate programmes, and 127 students graduated with unclassified degrees.

Those with unclassified degrees consist of 41 medical doctors, 23 dental surgeons, and 64 physiotherapists.

Meanwhile, the former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko clinched the Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu prize for the best graduating student in Master of Health Law and Policy.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, while speaking during the convocation, disclosed that his administration would continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment to excellence in health and education, noting that the two sectors are fundamental to sustainable development in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who said his administration has committed N1 billion towards the construction of the university’s senate building, hailed the institution on the strides achieved within a decade.

He said: “Each graduate has not only completed an academic journey but is now part of the pioneering spirit that this institution has been known for since its establishment. For many of you in professional courses, I am aware that you have had to take your professional examinations along the way to get to this point of graduation.

“I have been reliably informed that UNIMED has consistently recorded 100 per cent in all professional examinations conducted by Regulatory Councils, including Nursing, Medical Laboratory Sciences and Community Health over the years.

“I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of this university and without any doubt, UNIMED is our pride in Ondo State and the institution has given us a great place of pride in the Nigerian health and education landscape.”

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Olawumi Ilawole, therefore, assured that the government would continue to support all the tertiary institutions across the state to thrive.

