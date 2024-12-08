We’ll provide quality education for every girl in Bauchi – Gov Bala

Bala Muhammed, Governor of Bauchi state

Governor Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State on Thursday said that his administration would continue to make meaningful progress in providing quality education for every girl in the state.

Bala made this pledge during the traditional and religious leaders’ Conference on improving Girls’ Education in the North-East, held at the banquet hall, Bauchi State Government House.

He also said that he would remain deeply committed to advancing girls’ education in the region.

The programme, organised by the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, a World Bank-supported programme in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and the Bauchi State Government, focused on finding solutions to the barriers preventing girls from accessing education, especially in areas affected by insurgency.

The governor said that he has constructed over 5,000 classroom blocks and renovated many more to accommodate the growing number of students in Bauchi schools.

According to him, “These efforts reflect our dedication to ensuring that every girl in Bauchi State has the opportunity to learn in a conducive environment.

“I cannot overstate the critical role that traditional and religious leaders play in encouraging school enrollment, retention, and completion, particularly for girls.

“To address the challenges faced by girls who drop out of formal education, we have also established the Second Chance School”

“This initiative offers alternative pathways for these girls to continue their education and improve their prospects. I am grateful to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and other esteemed leaders for their steadfast support in tackling the issue of out-of-school children.”

On his part, Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa said that the conference was in line with the Federal Government’s efforts to improve girl child education in Nigeria.

The education Minister, who was represented by Bukar Bukarbe, commended Governor Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir for supporting the programme.

The National Coordinator of the AGILE Project, Amina Haruna Buba emphasised the significance of raising awareness about girls’ education, especially in insurgency-affected areas.

