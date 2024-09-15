We’ll continue to encourage quality nursing education – Makinde

Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State

…plans establishment of college of nursing sciences with multiple campuses

The Oyo State government has said that it is working on putting in place a law that will enable the establishment of the College of Nursing Sciences with multiple campuses in the state.

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, stated this while receiving a team from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria in Ibadan, noting that his administration will continue to encourage quality nursing education in the state.

Makinde, who spoke through Bayo Lawal, his deputy, maintained that education is one of the main pillars of the Omituntun 2.0’s Sustainable Development Agenda and that the administration has continued to do everything possible to ensure improvement of the sector.

He added that nursing as a profession has gained global attraction; hence nursing education should not be undermined because it is the incubation ground for well-grounded nurses that will function in the health sector.

The governor promised that his government would provide more infrastructure, resources and manpower to enhance the quality of nursing education in all the health-related schools.

Farouk Abubarka, chief registrar and chief executive officer, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, in his remarks, said that the accreditation team was in Oyo State to inspect the availability of resources in the Nursing Schools in Ibadan, Kisi and Oyo campuses.

He explained that nurses produced in Nigeria are competent and among the best in the world, adding that the aim of the Council is to ensure standard at all levels with regards to the production of competent and qualified nurses across all the health facilities in Nigeria. Abubarka commended the efforts of the Governor Makinde-led administration in the health and education sectors, even as he called for more efforts to enhance quality services.