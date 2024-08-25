Welbeck CEO, Aiyela, visits Minister of Industry, proposes partnership for power supply in Nigerian Free Zones

Afolabi Aiyela, chief executive officer (CEO) of Welbeck Electricity Distribution, has proposed a partnership for power supply in Nigerian Free Zones.

Aiyela made the proposal when he paid a visit to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite at the Ministry’s office in Abuja.

The meeting focused on the critical role of constant power supply in the growth of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and to explore potential partnerships to further enhance industrial capacity across the country.

Aiyela highlighted the significant benefits that Welbeck Electricity’s customers, particularly manufacturers, have experienced as a result of a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

“Our customers, who are primarily manufacturers, have not only been able to maintain constant production but have also expanded their capacity and employed more staff,” he said.

“This growth is directly linked to the steady power supply they now enjoy, thanks to our distribution network,” he further said.

Aiyela also discussed the possibility of partnering the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, as well as the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), to build power plants dedicated to supplying constant electricity to Nigeria’s free zones and special industrial clusters.

“If domestic Nigerian gas were priced in naira rather than in U.S. dollars, it would greatly benefit Welbeck and help our customers—especially manufacturers—increase their capacity,” Aiyela emphasised.

According to him, “This pricing strategy would not only enable us to grow but also provide a more stable and affordable energy supply to our industrial partners. The benefits of pricing natural gas in naira for Nigerian manufacturers are substantial. It would reduce energy costs, protect against currency fluctuations, and enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian products in both local and international markets. By ensuring a reliable and cost-effective energy supply, manufacturers can expand their operations, create more jobs, and contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.”

Aiyela commended the minister and her team for their efforts in supporting the industry through various initiatives. “The first round of disbursements to the 700,000 beneficiaries under the Industry Revitalisation Roadmap Fund is a remarkable step. I expect this to greatly benefit the real sector, especially micro and nano enterprises,” Aiyela said, adding, “These efforts are essential for the sustainable development of our industrial base and the overall economy.”

In her response, Uzoka-Anite expressed her strong support for the proposed partnerships and acknowledged the importance of power in reducing operational costs for manufacturers.

“Power constitutes about 60percent of the operating costs for manufacturers in Nigeria. We are committed to supporting Welbeck and other Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to ensure that our industrial sectors receive the energy they need at a sustainable cost. This is critical to driving economic growth and achieving our industrialisation goals,” the minister said.

Comparatively, Nigeria’s energy costs are among the highest in West Africa. For instance, Ghana and Senegal, which have invested in more stable power supplies, report significantly lower energy costs, leading to more competitive manufacturing sectors. Reducing the cost of electricity in Nigeria to below N150 per kWh, as discussed by the Minister, would align the country more closely with its regional peers and provide a much-needed boost to the manufacturing sector.

The discussions between Aiyela and Uzoka-Anite marks a promising step toward creating a more resilient and competitive manufacturing sector in Nigeria, driven by consistent and affordable power supply.

The proposed collaboration between Welbeck Electricity, NEPZA, and the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment could set a new standard for industrial power supply in the country, helping to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s industrial clusters and free zones.