We want to raise new generation of leaders committed to serve God and humanity – Bishop Afolabi

Joseph Ademola Afolabi, presiding bishop and founder of Jesus Cares Crusader Ministries International (JCCMI), will be collaborating with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to host a Christian Leadership Conference in Kaduna. In this interview with REMI FEYISIPO, Afolabi spoke on the state of the nation, how to surmount current challenges, how Christians can effectively impact their community, society, about the leadership conference coming up between September 26-28 in Kaduna, among other issues. Excerpts:

As the nation grapples with numerous challenges, what bold steps do you propose to address these pressing issues?

Firstly, there is the need to address the root causes of these challenges, by so doing, the nation can tackle them head-on. But I think there is the need to invest more in education especially digital education and skills acquisition for the teeming population; through this, our youths and women will be independent because the white collar jobs are no more there. Also, the government should provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive through many incentives. The present government needs to promote national unity by encouraging dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect among our diverse communities. As you well know that the damage insecurity has done to the economy is colossal and detrimental to the foundation of Nigeria’s democracy. You can see that we are battling with bandits killing innocent people on a daily basis, armed robbery, kidnapping and other social vices. I will suggest the whole security architecture be revamped to the reality of the present challenges; then government should create a conducive environment for Nigerians and foreign investors for our economy to flourish.

What do you consider the most critical issue facing our society today, and how do you think we can tackle it?

The most pressing issue facing our society is economic insecurity. Therefore, to address it, we need to create a comprehensive economic development strategy that includes job creation, infrastructure investment, support for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and social safety nets for the vulnerable. The government at all levels needs to invest in innovation by supporting entrepreneurs, create a favorable business environment, and develop strategic industries.

Likewise, the nation needs to address the root causes of our economic challenges, such as corruption, this have eaten deep into our economic fabric, infrastructure deficits, and skills gaps.

How will the conference you are holding between September 26 and 28 in Kaduna address the specific challenges facing leaders in Nigeria and beyond?

The difficulties we are currently encountering are not unique, these challenges exist globally. We as the society have caused these issues, but must have the ability to find a solution. All we need are leaders who are capable of making positive transformations. We cannot expect these issues to be resolved in a day. Unfortunately, Nigerians are the enemy of Nigeria. It is crucial that we address problems within organisations such as the police, road safety corps, customs, and immigration. While I do appreciate these organisations, it is the few bad eggs that have been able to gain entry through crafty means that are causing insecurity in the nation. In the past, we had effective highway patrols that instilled fear in drivers, but nowadays, they know that a mere one hundred Naira can solve any issue, this may conclude that Nigerians are ultimately the ones creating problems for Nigeria. So, we want to overcome these challenges at the conference with sessions and workshops specifically designed for leaders in Nigeria and beyond. The present sessions will focus on addressing issues like corruption, insecurity, and economic uncertainty. Our speakers will provide practical strategies and real-life examples to guide leaders in navigating these challenges and creating a positive impact.

How can Christians effectively impact their communities and society at large, and what role should the church play in addressing social and economic challenges?

Christians should leave out their faith by serving others, promoting love and compassion, and standing up for justice. The church should be a beacon of hope and a force for good, addressing social and economic challenges through initiatives such as education, healthcare, and economic empowerment programmes.

What role does prayer and spiritual growth play in the conference?

Although it has become a controversial topic in recent times, prayer remains the master key. In this end times, prayer warriors are crucial. I have written two books on prayer: ‘Prayer: The Master Key’ and ‘The Battles of Life.’ If we recognise that we have battles to fight, it drives us to pray. The truth is, we cannot win any battle in life unless we first win the battle on our knees. Both the church and the nation are in desperate need of prayer. The Bible instructs us to pray for those in positions of authority. Prayer is our way of tapping into the life, power, and fire of God, just as Elijah did. This is what the church truly needs. We need intercessors who can identify the needs of the church and nation and passionately seek to bring about change through prayer. We’ll have dedicated times of prayer and worship throughout the conference to help attendees connect with God and seek His guidance.

How does this conference align with the mission and vision of Jesus Cares Crusader Ministries International (JCCMI)?

Throughout my 49 years as a pastor, one of the greatest gifts bestowed upon me by God has been the ability to train leaders. With His abundant grace, I have successfully prepared numerous leaders from our church and our educational institution known as ITA (Independent Theological Academy). I am extremely grateful that many of these individuals are using their leadership abilities to make a significant impact in both ministry and business, as the success or failure of any group or organisation is greatly influenced by its leadership. As our ultimate goal is to spread the Gospel and make disciples in all nations, this conference perfectly aligns with our mission by providing leaders with the necessary skills and spiritual guidance to positively influence their communities.

What inspired you to host the Christian Leadership Conference in Kaduna, and what do you hope to achieve with this event?

This year will be the third edition of the Kaduna leadership conference. Last year, we were blessed to have over 650 leaders from diverse churches in attendance. We have continued to host Leadership conferences because as a ministry we understand the importance of strong leadership in our communities. The pressing issue facing both the church and the nation at large is the increasing void in leadership in our current era. We want to equip leaders with the skills and spiritual guidance to make a positive impact. Our goal is to raise a new generation of leaders who are committed to serving God and humanity.

What key takeaways did you gain from the past conference, and how can they be applied to address our nation’s challenges?

The conference highlighted the need for collaboration, innovation, and collective action. We need to work together to address common challenges, leverage technology to drive growth, and create a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Who is the target audience for this conference, and why is it important for them to attend?

This conference is crucial for pastors, church leaders, entrepreneurs, politicians, and anyone in a leadership position or striving to lead. With a pressing leadership gap in the church and nation, strong leadership is urgently needed. It is easy to place blame on the government for our country’s challenges, but we must remember that they are our results – a product of our choices made decades ago. We must confront the truth and return to it. The conference offers a distinct chance for spiritual growth, networking, and honing skills. We aim to empower leaders to be more efficient in their roles and make a meaningful difference in their communities.

What sets this conference apart from others, and what can attendees expect to gain from it?

What makes this conference stand out is our mission to produce not just excellent leaders, but also transformational and functional leaders in both the church and the nation. Our focus on spiritual growth and practical leadership skills is what makes this conference truly unique. Attendees can anticipate gaining a renewed sense of purpose, practical leadership skills, and a deeper connection with God. They will also have the chance to network with other leaders and form relationships that can benefit them personally and professionally.