We have been called to impact other areas of life, says Archbishop Ajisafe

The General Overseer of Peace of God Apostolic and Prophetic Ministry, Mary Ajisafe, said her ministry is beyond the altar and that believers have been called to impact other areas of life and meet the physical needs of the people.

“Our goal is to take care of the orphans, the widows, and widowers and also give vocational education and training to the less privileged,” she said during the recent 34th anniversary of the ministry and 24 years of her prophetic ministry.

She disclosed that the ministry which was formerly known as Peace of God Ministry was changed to Peace of God Apostolic and Prophetic Ministries early in the year, and urged Christians across the world not to relent in their services and worship of God.

On the anniversary celebration, she said the ministry has passed through many spiritual and physical challenges before getting to its present stage, stating that the grace of God has been sufficient for them.

According to her, one of the challenges faced by the ministry was the inability to secure a place of worship in its first few years. She disclosed that the church moved from around before it finally got a place to worship at Surulere, Lagos.

She said further that beyond the challenge of having a place of worship the church also experienced a fire accident. However, God was faithful in keeping the members together in fellowship during its trying moments.

“We worshipped in six places before this present site where the ministry is located at Surulere, Lagos. But in all these, we have cause to glorify God because nobody was lost in the fire accident and the church too has found a resting place afterward.”

Ajisafe said her passion is to bring as many people to Christ as possible and ensure they are all established in faith. She said that her ministry has impacted the nation through crusades, Bible studies, and online programmes.

“God continues doing miracles and blessing women with the fruit of the womb; many have been healed of fibroid and many others are known to have received their healings from different ailments, diseases, and sicknesses.”

