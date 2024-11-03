WDPCN urges Christian women to pray for Nigeria

…marks World Day of Prayer

World Day of Prayer Committee of Nigeria (WDPCN) has urged Christian women in Nigeria to pray earnestly for the nation, so that God will intervene over the crises facing the country.

Speaking at WDPCN maiden convention which held in Lagos under the theme, “Ambassadors of Christ in the movement of world prayer in communities”, pioneer national chairperson of WDPCN, Florence Uche affirmed that with prayer, God can turn the unpleasant situation in the country for good.

According to her: “if there are people that will pray, there is God to hear, God answers prayer, when women pray, incredible things happen, and we believe that it is only through prayer that we can overcome, it is only by prayer that we shall prevail over the strategies of the enemy in this country.”

She also advised that mothers should be focused , adding : “with the troubles in the land, among the situation that is affecting humanity, women should be focused , they should leave righteous life, they should be good examples to their daughters and their sons.

“When the home front is at peace, the society would be peaceful, every woman should listen to the heart beat of their children even their husbands, know when they are in one need or the other, if you do not pay attention to your husband and your children, they will look for somebody that will pay attention to them out there, and what they will get will be the opposite’’.

On the WDPCN maiden convention, she said it was part of the group’s activities to mark the 2024 World Day of Prayer.

While describing WDPCN as a denominational movement, she urged members who she described as Christ’s ambassadors to be reconciled with God and with one another so that they can make heaven at last.

The legal adviser to the group, Gloria Iwuamadi who also spoke at the two–day convention labeled the event as an impactful one, adding that it brought together Christian women from different denominations in the country to mark the World Day for Prayer.

Read also: CAN urges Christians to pray for God’s mercy over Nigeria

Iwuamadi, however commended the national chairperson of WDPNC, Florence Uche on her initiative to gather Christian women from different churches across the country to pray for the nation.

Lamenting the increased cases of rape and the use of girls for money rituals, she advised mothers to monitor their female children so as to know the kind of friends they keep.

Speaking on the theme of the convention, “ambassadors of Christ in the movement of world prayer in communities”, Eunice Onyeukwu Kalu defined World Day of Prayer as an ecumenical movement which started in the United States of America in I887.

According to her, the day aimed to bring together women of various races, cultures and traditions in a yearly common day of prayer, as well as in a closer fellowship.

Through WDP, she said women are encouraged to become aware of the other countries and cultures and no longer live in isolation.

In her words: “They are also encouraged to take up the burden of other people, to sympathise with the problems of other countries and cultures and pray with and for them.

“They are equally encouraged to become aware of their talents and gifts and use them in the service of the society.’’

While describing the participants as ambassadors of Christ , Kalu pleaded with them to get involved in the international ecumenical movement meant to reshape the history of the world through women of all ages.

Similarly, co-senior pastor at the City of Refuge International Church Abuja, Debora Olocha encouraged women to remain faithful in the service of God no matter the challenges that might come their way.

High point of the event was awards given to some of the participants who have contributed to the growth and development of the movement.

Share