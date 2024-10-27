Vantage Markets marks 15 years with relief items for Nigerians

Vantage Markets, a global multi-asset forex broker, marked its 15th anniversary by hosting a charity event in Nigeria across various states including Abuja, Abeokuta, Akure, Ibadan and Lagos state. The event was aimed at giving back to the local community. It focused on distributing essential relief items to residents in need.

Speaking at the event, Ted Odigie Regional Manager Africa said, “Our journey over the last 15 years has been about providing quality financial services on a secure platform. Today, we celebrate that journey by giving back to the community.”

Ted further emphasised Vantage Markets’ commitment to reshaping communities, particularly through youth empowerment. “We have spent 15 years creating wealth through our service offerings, but it’s also important for us to support and uplift those around us,” he added.

The charity event saw the distribution of food items to over 2,000 residents in Lagos State, offering them much-needed support in difficult times. In addition, Vantage Markets visited two orphanages in Lagos, extending its relief efforts to some of the most vulnerable members of society.

Read also: Vantage Capital provides $20 million for Landmark Africa

Ted, spoke about the company’s broader mission stating, “Vantage Markets has been providing quality financial services for 15 years. Today, we are proud to extend our support to the community by giving back.” He also highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to youth empowerment and financial education, noting, “We help our clients learn and develop the skills they need through our trading academy because knowledge is key to success.”

Omatosan Adeogun, Marketing Manager for Africa, echoed these sentiments: “At Vantage Markets, we believe our success is closely linked to the well-being of the communities we serve. This corporate social responsibility initiative in Nigeria is part of our commitment to making a positive impact.”

Vantage Markets has earned a reputation for providing innovative financial solutions, but the company has always believed that success also means contributing to the wider community. Over the past 15 years, Vantage Markets has prioritised youth empowerment and supporting local initiatives. This anniversary event shows Vantage Market’s belief in the importance of giving back.

The event concluded with a strong message of solidarity and care, reinforcing Vantage Markets’ commitment to supporting those in need and strengthening its ties to the Nigerian community.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share