UNICEF hands over oxygen plants, baby care unit to Bauchi govt

The United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) has officially handed over the medical oxygen plant, oxygen delivery devices and the Level 2 Newborn Unit to the Bauchi State Government.

The project is donated by the UNICEF a support from the government of Canada and handed over to the state government, held at the General Hospital Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

The Country UNICEF Representative, Cristian Mauduate said that the facilities would save the lives of many families and the entire populace.

Munduate also said that the milestone represents the markable step forward in their shared commitment of improving maternal, new born and child

health in Bauchi State and across Nigeria.

“This is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together towards a common goal, ensuring the health and well-being of every child and every mother in this state.”

The UNICEF representative further said that the installation of the medical oxygen plant would ensure that

critical life-saving intervention, particularly for newborns and children suffering from pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses can be treated.

“This plant is a beacon of innovation and resilience, promising to save countless lives and provide a model for similar initiatives across the country.”

Munduate said that the unit would significantly reduce neonatal mortality rates and improve health outcomes for the youngest and most vulnerable population.

“As we hand over these investments to the

Bauchi State Government, I urge that the L2 Newborn Care unit be staffed by trained health care professionals. Availability of professionals dedicated to providing specialised care for premature and critically ill new born; we are confident that they will be maintained and utilised effectively to maximise their impact.”

Munduate further said that UNICEF remains committed to supporting the government in the endeavour through continuous capacity building, provision of technical expertise, and monitoring progress.

While speaking during the programme, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, Sani Muhammad Dambam expressed his appreciation to the UNICEF for the provision of the medical oxygen plant, oxygen delivery devices and the Level 2 Newborn Unit to the state government.

He commended the donor for the continued support towards the good health of children and the entire good people of Bauchi State.

The Commissioner promised that the equipment would be taken good care of.

