Uncover unveils new dark spot serum

Uncover, a leading Pan-African skincare brand has announced the launch of its ‘I Am Enough’ Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum.

This innovative product is a direct response to the pressing skin care needs of women of color, who disproportionately experience hyperpigmentation.

Uncover’s research, including in-depth focus groups in Kenya and Nigeria and the brand’s proprietary skin quiz, underscored the prevalence of dark spots as a primary concern for

women with melanin-rich skin.

Lalita Iyer, the brand’s formula scientist, noted, “Hyperpigmentation is a complex issue that requires specialized solutions. Melanin-rich skin often exhibits unique challenges, necessitating targeted ingredients and formulations.”

The I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum is the culmination of two years of dedicated research and development, offering a targeted solution that delivers visible results.

The serum works to inhibit melanin production, reduce inflammation, and gently exfoliate the skin. Additionally, including African Licorice Root further enhances the product’s efficacy in targeting dark spots and promoting an even skin tone.

“We are thrilled to introduce the I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum, a product that truly embodies our commitment to understanding and addressing our customers’ unique skincare needs,” said Sneha Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of Uncover.

“By combining rigorous scientific research with deep consumer insights, we have created a serum that delivers results and empowers individuals to embrace their natural beauty.”

Clinical studies have shown that 96 percent of participants experienced a visible reduction in dark spots within four weeks of consistently using the I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum.

Jade Oyateru, Co-Founder and COO, adds, “Our team is incredibly proud of the I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum. It represents a significant milestone in providing effective skincare solutions for melanated women on the continent and abroad. We believe this product will address a pressing skin concern, teach women that there are healthier options to reduce hyperpigmentation and boost confidence and self-esteem among our customers.”

The launch of the I Am Enough Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum aligns with Uncover’s broader ‘Glow in Your Confidence’ campaign, which celebrates self-acceptance.