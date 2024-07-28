UK Summit offers practical steps to business opportunities, financial security

A business summit held in the United Kingdom recently has been described as impactful and insightful as it offered participants practical steps to tapping business opportunities and achieving financial security.

The New Money Summit UK, according to the organisers, also inspired participants to take decisive steps towards unlocking new wealth and also taught participants how to calculate their ‘wealth number which is a personalized measure of financial health and strategies to build new wealth.

“We had a pre-summit webinar which emphasized the importance of pursuing opportunities for financial security. The main summit was held at the Hilton London Kensington, London and featured an impressive lineup of speakers,” Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, the summit host, told BusinessDay.

Ibhakhomu, who is as astute entrepreneur and real estate investor/developer, said that the event featured an array of speakers, including Hansatu Adegbite, Bola Leke-Sanusi, Ebere Iyiegbu, Olabisi Ola-Soetan, Drew Uyi, Jola-Grace Emmanuel, Chioma Ibezim and Tope Mark-Odigie.

“Each of these speakers brought her wealth of knowledge and experience to bear on their submissions, providing participants valuable insights into various aspects of wealth creation and financial management,” she said.

She noted that one of the key highlights of the summit was the call on participants to join a Wealth Creation Club where they would receive direct mentorship from her, explaining that the initiative aims to provide ongoing support and guidance, helping individuals to apply the knowledge gained from the summit to practical and sustainable actions.

Femi Lazarus, an Apostle, kicked off the event with a compelling pre-summit webinar, urging participants to explore every available opportunity to secure their financial future. His message, expectedly, set the stage for engagement and empowerment that resonated throughout the summit.

The main event saw each speaker share unique insights and offer practical advice. For instance, Adegbite highlighted the importance of strategic investments and financial literacy, while Leke-Sanusi discussed the role of faith and ethical principles in wealth creation.

Iyiegbu offered legal perspectives on financial security while Ola-Soetan provided strategies for effective wealth management. Uyi and Emmanuel inspired participants with motivational talks on perseverance and mindset. Ibezim and Mark-Odigie shared their experiences on entrepreneurship and building sustainable businesses.

“There’s no gainsaying that participants left the summit equipped with practical knowledge and a renewed sense of purpose,” Ibhakhomu noted, adding that the emphasis on practical skills, such as calculating wealth numbers and building new wealth, ensured that participants learnt practical steps to take post-summit.

An exciting development following from the summit is that the New Money Summit is now open for franchising, offering an opportunity for individuals and organizations to bring this transformative event to their regions. This is aimed to expand the reach of financial literacy and empowerment to a broader audience.

Additionally, there is now New Money Summit Masterclass that will be held in various cities, further spreading the knowledge and strategies for financial success imparted at the summit. This masterclass will provide an in-depth, interactive learning experience for participants eager to enhance their business growth.

“The success of the New Money Summit UK underscores the growing interest and need for financial literacy and empowerment. As participants embark on their journeys to financial security, the impact of the summit is expected to be long-lasting, fostering a community of financially savvy individuals ready to unlock new wealth and secure their future,” Ibhakhomu enthused.