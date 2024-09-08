U.S. strengthens Nigeria’s flood relief, disaster preparedness amid rising climate risks

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), recently disclosed that about $6.5 million has been provided to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to address flood-related humanitarian needs across Nigeria.

According to a statement from U.S. Mission Nigeria, the funding is part of USAID’s 2024 fiscal year support to enable local partners to respond to flooding and other disasters.

It disclosed that the IOM will be allocating $3 million to address flood-related humanitarian needs across the country.

According to data from Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), flooding has affected over 619,000 people in 29 Nigerian states since mid-August.

“The United States remains committed to supporting the people of Nigeria as they face the challenges posed by climate change and increasingly frequent natural disasters.

“Our enduring partnership is rooted in a long history of delivering humanitarian aid across the nation,” Melissa Jones, director, USAID Mission stated.

According to the statement, floods have claimed about 210 lives, displaced nearly 228,700 people, and damaged more than 84,800 homes.

It stated that the response is part of a larger humanitarian assistance effort in the fiscal year 2024, where USAID is providing about $100 million in previously announced funding to Nigeria to respond to the urgent needs of those impacted by disasters, including floods.