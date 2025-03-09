L-R: Omoniyi Osuntuyi, president, Maths4Life Foundation; Barnabas Adeyemo, Mathematics Teacher, Graceland International School, Rivers State; Adoga Agbo and Elvis Chiedozie, both students of Graceland International School, Rivers State; and James Ogbe, managing director, PESO Energy Services at the 2025 Maths4Life National Mathematics Tournament finals in Lagos.

Agbo Adoga and Elvis Chiedozie are both students of Graceland College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who recently made their parents and school proud by emerging top at the 2025 National Mathematics Tournament, organised by Maths4life Foundation.

Agbo Adoga and Elvis Chiedozie combined excellently to outscore all the other eight schools from seven states of the federation at this year’s mathematics competition.

For emerging as the winners of the 10th edition of the competition, both students received a total cash prize of N3 million, from which they will take one million naira each.

In addition to the students’ performance, the mathematics teacher and Graceland College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was also honoured with one million naira.

Loyola Jesuit College Abuja emerged first runner-up and went home with N2 million while Austica Memorial College, Anambra State as second runner-up went home with N1million.

Speaking at the event, Omoniyi Osuntuyi, president of Maths4lLife Foundation, commended the various sponsors and volunteers for their unflinching commitment in supporting the foundation in shaping the future of Mathematics education in the country.

Osuntuyi said the 2025 edition of the competition coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Foundation and continues to provide opportunities for students from underprivileged backgrounds and socio-economic backgrounds to participate in national-level competitions, exposing them to quality education and resources and promoting equal opportunity for all.

According to him, this year’s event is particularly special as the foundation celebrates a decade-long commitment to mathematics education alongside the finals of the 2025 National Mathematics Tournament.

“The initial round of the tournament was conducted virtually on Saturday, February 1, 2025, attracting over 3,000 students from all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.

“We awarded cash prizes of N100,000 each to the top three students from six regions: South-West, South-South, South-East, North-West, North-East, and North Central, totaling 18 outstanding students. The eight schools that have qualified for today’s finals are from Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Anambra, Rivers, Kaduna, and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the foundation’s commitment to mathematics education is deeply rooted in its vision to identify and nurture students with exceptional mathematical abilities and foster a sense of healthy competition, teamwork, and sportsmanship among students.

“To our global volunteers, Mathematics for Life Foundation deeply appreciates your contributions, and we remain committed to enhancing the quality of education at all levels worldwide,” he said.

Jessica Ogwu, a distinguished Data Engineer, in her talk titled ‘From Classroom to Career: How Math Shapes Your Future’, enjoin the students to embrace mathematics as it can help them to become problem solvers in any field of human endeavour in their future aspirations.

Ogwu, during her session, offered significant insights into the practical application of mathematics to the students and audience.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to corporate sponsors: Ekaabo Travels and Tours Limited, PESO Energy Services, AOS Orwell Limited, Ajivin Group of Companies, Tem Ade Limited, Vaughn Energy Services Limited and Peachy Party Pieces.

In 2015, Maths4life Foundation introduced the National Mathematics Tournament, a national competition that would leverage the transformative power of mathematics to improve education and empower individuals at all levels.

The competition aims to demonstrate how mathematical knowledge enhances quality of life, provides opportunities for personal growth, and fosters a culture of excellence.

