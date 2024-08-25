TSION Corporation drives economic growth with new innovative services

TSION Corporation, a new business conglomerate, has launched new services in the financial, transportation, and logistics sectors in Nigeria to push unparalleled service delivery, drive economic growth, and empower people across Africa.

The launch, the company say, was in response to the economic downturn, which has resulted in widespread financial difficulties for Nigerians.

Moses Tosin, public relations manager of TSION Corporation, said the company is committed to building capacity and dominance in the major necessities of the people, contributing to the growth of the economy, and addressing Africa’s demographic challenges.

Tosin said TSION provides practical solutions to alleviate the financial burden and improve the lives of individuals and communities across Africa while also deepening the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion strategy.

He said among the strategies the corporation has put in place is to modernise the transportation industry by introducing an efficient system that enhances urban mobility to improve the quality of life for citizens.

“The company is launching a loan relief programme to support its users, customers, traders, and agricultural entrepreneurs, further demonstrating its commitment to fostering sustainable development,” he said.

Tosin said the initiative will be executed through the establishment of the Bank of TSION.

He further said as the demand for entertainment in Africa continues to grow, the company plans to also launch a streaming platform to cater to the continent’s youth, offering diverse and engaging content.

TSION Corporation is dedicated to making a lasting impact on Africa by prioritising education, financial inclusion, and innovation across key sectors for business optimisation and economic growth.

Through the strategic initiatives, the company is not only addressing immediate challenges but also laying the foundation for long-term economic and social transformation across Africa.

By prioritising education, financial inclusion, transportation, and entertainment, TSION is committed to making a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and communities throughout the continent.

TSION Corporation has a diverse portfolio which includes financial services, ride-hailing, loan services, streaming services, and more, catering to business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, and community builders.