Toromade Francis: Driving the vision of Agribusiness Academy

Let us admit from the outset that having the right professionals, policy makers and those who implement them to benefit the target audience has been the elusive dream across the nation’s social, political, and economic spectrum. And when it does happen to have round pegs in round holes the results become patently obvious to all and sundry. It is therefore, one of the duties of the mass media to identify, highlight and promote such rare gems, the organisations they lead and of course, their sterling achievements for not only Nigerians but the world to drink from their sweet fountains of knowledge and experience.

As fate would have it, yours truly recently came in contact with one of such distinguished Nigerian-born professional heroes in the person of Dr. Francis Olubayo Toromade (Ph.D, MBA, MAM (Italy), FOM (UK),fnimn, FIMC, CMC, MNIM, impact, MITD, MCloD, ACIPM). Are you excited or simply enthralled by his proud professional pedigree as one is? No doubt about that but let it be noted that our subject is also a Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Supernumerary Police Unit. But for the moment our focus shifts to the great impact he has made at the Premier Agribusiness Academy (PAA) Lagos where he happens to be the Director-General. So, what is this institute all about and what services does it offer the public? The answers need no rocket science to fathom out.

The PAA is Nigeria’s foremost institution making the positive difference across the agricultural value chain, providing world-class capacity building through knowledge impactful events and training programs. Simply put, it is a centre of learning, development and for transferring well- researched and innovative competence required for sustainable investment in all allied industries of the agricultural sector.

It is indeed, worthy to note that the Centre has a vibrant mission to facilitate human capital development. That is more so in response to the dynamics of the growing needs in the global sector. For instance, the PAA was given an assignment by the Netherlands African Business Council ( NABC) to conduct some surveys on the Nigerian Poultry Industry. It is also the the appointed Centre Lead of the wave-making Nigerian Soy Excellence Centre (SEC) of which Francis Toromade is the the Project Director. The marching mandate is to support agriculture as foundation for a healthy and growing Nigeria with Soybean as solution for the country ‘s protein needs.

The noble aim of course, is to increase protein production and improve its consumption, especially in both human and animals through training of the stakeholders. This project is in partnership with the United States Soybean Export Council ( USSEC).

Worthy of note is that so far the PAA has trained over 100 participants on soybean production management and poultry production management at basic certificate levels.

Of great interest is the issue of partnerships. The Academy has trained over 300 participants in both the basic and intermediate levels. That was in 2022. And it went further to sign an MOU with IITA to organize training in the areas of maize, cowpea, soybeans, cassava and yam production. Not done, it has also signed a partnership agreement with the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science ( NISA) in the critical area of human capacity development.

On the twin platforms of leadership and motivation the Academy has facilitated the first -of – a -kind training on Creative Thinking and Problem -Solving for over 100 main agribusiness players. Similarly, it has trained over 500 personnel from farm hands, farm managers, to CEOs and various stakeholders across the agricultural and food value chain. It is indeed interesting to also note that Francis has successfully trained members of staff from different organizations on in-plant basis with testimonials attached. Are these not enough testaments to the spirit of commitment, and strict search for excellence and patriotism that Nigerians have been clamouring for? Yes they are.

What is of importance therefore, are the fundamental features of such passion for service the fatherland from the icon of professionalism, Francis with Masters Degree in Agribusiness Management and International Business Management. With over 30 years of progressive experience and a record of sterling achievements he would always be commended for improving manpower productivity and efficiency through targeted training and development programs.

We should also learn lessons from his key strengths in his uncommon ability to identify skills and knowledge gaps,as well as enhance performance through physical and virtual training programs.

The fact that he is able to provide expert advice and technical support to both private and public organizations across various fields, including general agriculture, business and agribusiness stands him head and shoulders above his peers.In fact, it was not a matter of surprise therefore, that when he delivered a lecture titled: ‘Egg and Chicken Consumption in Nigeria – Gap Analysis and Way Forward ” so brilliantly done with facts and figures it drew an instant standing ovation. That was during the recent history – making event at the inauguration of the Nigeria Soybeans Stakeholders Coalition, NSSC at Marriott hotel, Ikeja on October 30, 2024.

He should therefore, keep leading the younger generation on the paths of professionalism and patriotism.

