Tim Godfrey, Judikay, Neon Adejo join M.A.D Solutions’ gospel music roster

M.A.D Solutions, an indigenous music distributor has announced the expansion of its gospel music roster following the addition of Tim Godfrey, Judikay, and Neon Adejo, on the back of its pivotal role in exporting African talents to the world.

Bugwu Aneto-Okeke, CEO, M.A.D Solutions, disclosed that the move is in line with the platform’s commitment to delivering the best of African gospel music to global audiences. “We are excited to partner with these incredible talents as we continue in our mission to elevate the standings of African gospel artistes in the global stage, until we are heard on every platform, in every corner of the globe.”

Aneto-Okeke stated further that having established successful partnerships with gospel artists like Mercy Chinwo and Moses Bliss, M.A.D Solutions is continuing its mission to provide global access for African artists.

According to him, M.A.D Solutions is set to enhance its portfolio with this new expansion, by offering the new partners a platform that ensures their music reaches audiences far and wide.

“Tim Godfrey, Judikay, and Neon Adejo are some of the best artists carrying the mantle of contemporary gospel music in Africa today, each with a unique sound and powerful message that resonates with millions across the word,” Aneto-Okeke stated.

He stated further that the company, which was founded over a decade ago, positions itself as more than just a music distributor, and has become a gateway for the world to connect to the mainstream African music industry.

According to him, M.A.D Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including music distribution, priority placements, digital strategies, and partnerships with Digital Service Providers (DSPs), direct music licensing agreements with over 45 DSPs and label servicing operations in key global territories.

He disclosed further that Tim Godfrey is a multi-award-winning veteran gospel artist renowned for his energetic performances. According to Aneto-Okeke, his hit songs have not only topped charts but have also inspired countless listeners globally.

According to him, Judikay is known for her soul-stirring worship songs and anthems such as ‘Capable God’, ‘More than Gold’. She has captivated audiences worldwide with her music which speaks of faith, hope, and the power of God, making her one of the most beloved voices in contemporary gospel music.

While Neon Adejo is a fast-rising star in the gospel music scene, recognized for his deep, resonant voice and uplifting lyrics. His music has quickly become a staple in worship settings across Africa and beyond