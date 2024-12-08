TikTok is catalyst for economic growth, cultural alltrends that shapes social impact – Sidwaba

…Celebrates Nigerian content creator with #YearOnTikTok 2024

Boniswa Sidwaba, the head of content operations, Sub-Saharan Africa, at TikTok, has disclosed that the platform is currently a catalyst for economic growth, cultural trends, and social impact, supporting small businesses to thrive across the continent.

“Throughout 2024, TikTok continued to redefine how we discover, create, and connect through the shared language of video. From small businesses launching global brands to creators and artists at the forefront of cultural movements,” Sidwaba stated in TikTok’s 2024 year-end report.

The 2024 Year-end report (#YearOnTikTok 2024) celebrates the year’s most memorable trends, moments, and creators in Nigeria and around the world, with their meaningful impact on and beyond the platform

“We celebrate our Nigerian and wider West African community who have inspired and entertained us this year, as we remain committed to nurturing a positive and inclusive environment where everyone can bring joy, have a unique voice, and a chance to shine,” Sidwaba stated.

She disclosed that TikTok remains committed to nurturing creativity, championing inclusivity, and celebrating the diverse stories that make its community so extraordinary as it looks ahead to 2025. “The journey of inspiring, entertaining, and uniting people continues, and the possibilities are limitless.”

Read also: TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, others now new oil wells

Reflecting on a year of creativity and impact, the platform moved from amplifying underrepresented voices to providing opportunities for business growth. TikTok has empowered creators and communities to make a significant impact. “This year, the platform was more than a space for entertainment, it served as a hub for advocacy, entrepreneurship, and authentic connections.”

In 2024, TikTok emerged as a transformative platform for creators, shaping the cultural, social, and economic landscape of Nigeria. The platform did not just become a hub for trends and challenges; it became a powerhouse for cultural celebration, community building, and entrepreneurial success.

On advocacy through authenticity, TikTok’s global initiatives found meaningful resonance in Nigeria, with creators using the platform to challenge stereotypes and foster change. Charity Ekezie (@charityekezie), a 2024 Global Change Maker, used her platform to demystify misconceptions about Africa.

Her collaboration with local NGOs to champion digital inclusion has earned her a place among the top advocates for change, with TikTok donating $25,000 to her NGO partner, Paradigm Initiative, dedicated to promoting digital rights and inclusion across the continent.

For small businesses, big impact, TikTok became a launchpad for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria, turning creativity into measurable economic gains. Ruth Erikan James (@veekeejames) empowered her community to thrive in the fashion world with her TikTok presence. Through her FashionTok content, she not only.

Share