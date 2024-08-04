Three Nigerians unveiled in TikTok’s visionary voices Africa 2024

Burna Boy, Iremide, and Hilda Bassey have been unveiled in the inaugural TikTok’s Visionary voices Africa 2024 list, highlighting the individuals at the forefront of industry-shifting innovation, viral trends elevating African music, transforming entertainment spaces, and cultural representation.

The 15 listed visionary voices across Africa were celebrated in three categories covering creators, small-owned businesses, and industry disruptors to highlight the significant impact the honourees have on media, entertainment, and cultural representation across the continent.

“The Visionary Voices List Africa celebrates the extraordinary talent and innovative spirit of the African community. These 15 individuals have made a profound impact on and off the platform. Their dedication to cultural representation and innovation is truly inspiring,” Boniswa Sidaba, head, content operations, Sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok said in a statement.

She disclosed that the list showcases the accomplishments of the individuals and emphasised TikTok’s role in driving creativity and innovation across the continent. “As these honourees continue to excel in their fields, their influence is set to inspire the next generation of creators, entrepreneurs, and trailblazers, pushing the boundaries of media and cultural development across Africa”.

Iremide @iremide, a digital creator focusing on lifestyle, education, and community content was unveiled in the creators’ category. Winner of the TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 in the Lifestyle and Education Category, she wields significant influence and embraces the diversity of African culture in her content.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy @burnaboyofficial) and Hilda Effiong Bassey (@hildabaci) were both unveiled as industry disruptors by TikTok. According to TikTok, Burna Boy’s music resonates deeply with themes of social consciousness and African pride, contributing to his global acclaim, while his song ‘City Boy’ has been used in dance challenges across TikTok.

According to the platform, Hilda Baci who holds the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking by an individual in 2023’s passion for cooking, connecting with communities and cinematography shines through her TikTok and social media videos.

According to TikTok, the Creators category acknowledges those who have captivated audiences with their engaging and dynamic content. The Small-Owned Businesses category honours entrepreneurs who use the platform to showcase their unique products and services; while the Industry Disruptors category recognises individuals who are challenging conventional industries with innovative perspectives.