The Peak Performer to unveil Africa’s top 100 business leaders September

The Peak Performer (TPP) has disclosed that the top 100 nominated business leaders across Africa will be unveiled in September ahead of the 2024 TPP award, which seeks to honour top100 business leaders on the continent.

Abiola Salami, performance strategist and founder of TPP, disclosed this in a statement stating that the award aims to honour leaders driving a culture of peak performance in their industry, and take personal responsibility for achieving results while fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and psychologically safe work environment.

According to Salami, the top 100 nominees will be announced in September on TPP’s YouTube channel www.YouTube.com/AbiolaChamp, after the call for nominations closed on Thursday August 15, 2024. “The upcoming TPP 100 event will centre on the theme, “Driving an inclusive culture of peak performance – Leveraging the magic of emotional intelligence.”

He emphasised the importance of recognising individuals who inspire and drive excellence in the workplace, either as colleagues, mentors, or leaders. He disclosed further that the nomination process is open to everyone, who can visit www.tppafrica.com to fill out the nomination form.

According to Salami, the platform is seeking to honour leaders in three categories – The Peak Performing Emerging Leader of The Year, The Peak Performing Woman of The Year and The Peak Performing Senior Leader of the Year. “These honourees will be celebrated at a highly classy dinner and grand finale of the TPP Festival (Summit, Exhibition & Awards) later in September 2024.

“This recognition programme aligns with TPP’s mission of building Africa by promoting and celebrating excellence in leadership. It serves as a platform to highlight the achievements of executives who are making significant contributions to their organisations and driving progress across the continent,” Salami stated.