The Open Education Database lists Things Fall Apart among the 50 Most Influential Books of All Time

For many centuries, books have been one of humankind’s central forms of entertainment. Readers worldwide invest countless hours escaping into new and unique worlds, losing themselves in the words and pages of books from various genres. While all books affect readers in different ways, history has shown that some books can reach and impact large groups of people so that they are forever changed. These books can share knowledge, inspiration, and discoveries in various fields. They teach, influence, and alter the way we think. Sometimes, these books are so important and enlightening that they help the world and its people evolve. The following books have done just that.

Educating and informing readers in politics and government, creating new standards in literature, challenging societal norms, and advancing academic thought in the schools of science and religion are top 50 books that changed the world.

Politics and Government

These titles represent some of the most influential books on politics, economics, and philosophy. Each has impacted the way we understand governance.

1. The Republic, Plato. Written around 380 BCE, this text is considered one of the most influential pieces ever written. The Republic observes justice in man and politics and discusses the philosopher’s role in society. Many of the intellectual concepts in The Republic are still discussed today. Still, the text is also an important historical document that gives historians a snapshot of Greece in its writing.

2. The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. One of the most recognised and popular political texts ever written, The Communist Manifesto details the class struggle in society and traces its beginnings in history. The document highlights the problems of capitalism and capitalist production and how these structures impact the political and societal landscape.

3. The Rights of Man by Thomas Paine. The Rights of Man argues that political revolution is acceptable and permissible when a government fails to protect its citizens’ natural rights. Written as a defence of the French Revolution, Paine’s 1791 book was widely circulated and challenged all societal institutions that didn’t benefit the nation overall, including institutions such as monarchies and aristocracies.

4. Common Sense by Thomas Paine. Published anonymously in 1776, this pamphlet supported the Americans in their fight for independence from the British during the American Revolution. The pamphlet encouraged the people in the American Colonies to resist the leaders from Great Britain and push for an egalitarian government. Still today, Common Sense is one of the all-time best-selling American titles.

5. Democracy in America by Alexis de Tocqueville. In what was initially meant to be an observation of the American prison system, Democracy in America is a look at American society and institutions overall and why American democratic equality exists and thrived at the time of the writing. Alexis de Tocqueville traced the historical evolution of equality and suggested that specific conditions, such as widespread economic opportunity and the abolition of primogeniture, led to the American democratic revolution.

6. The Prince by Niccolo Machiavelli. Considered one of the first works of modern political philosophy, The Prince is a political treatise from 1513 that offers advice on how aspiring leaders can survive and thrive in the contentious political landscape. While the book’s intent is still debated, the result is one of the most unabashed meditations on political power and what is required to make it last.

7. Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave by Frederick Douglass. Written by the famed orator and former slave Frederick Douglass, this narrative is considered the most famous of pieces written by former slaves and one of the most influential texts during the abolitionist movement in the United States. In the text, Douglass recounts his life as a slave on his way to freedom.

8. On Liberty by John Stewart Mill. This philosophical work is considered a foundational text for modern liberal political thought. The text applies ethical utilitarianism to society and state governance, arguing that more importance be placed on the consequences of actions as they relate to the interests of others than one’s interests.

9. The Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith. The Wealth of Nations, published in 1776, describes how and what builds a nation’s wealth. Primarily viewed as the foundational text for classical economics, The Wealth of Nations explores the economic system and suggests that a free market is able to automate and regulate itself. These functions are only limited by the privileges given to certain members within the economy.

10. Orientalism by Edward Said. Primarily a work of postcolonial cultural studies, Orientalism discusses how cultural representations of the Eastern world are bound to the structures and societies that create them. Since these patronising and exaggerated depictions of difference are designed in such a way that Western superiority is highlighted in comparison, Orientalism becomes a critique of Western politics and power.

Literature

From creating characters and stories that have become foundational elements in cultures around the world to upsetting undesirable standards and inspiring the imagination of many, these works of literature have touched the world in significant ways. These are the most influential books in literature.

11. The Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer. Written in the 14th century, this collection of tales brought to life characters and stories that remain popular today. The Canterbury Tales also provides a glimpse into the customs and practices within the society at the time of its writing. This work is one of the most-read books and most studied worldwide. Many scholars suggest that Chaucer’s magnum opus contributed significantly to popularising the English vernacular in literature.

12. Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri. Considered one of the most important pieces of world literature, the Divine Comedy is an epic poem that details a journey through the realms of the afterlife and, allegorically, the soul’s discovery of God. Long considered the most significant piece of Italian literature, the Divine Comedy also provides us with a closer view of medieval Christian theology and philosophy.

13. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare. William Shakespeare is often considered the most excellent writer in the English language and the greatest dramatist in all of history. The characters, stories, and language have taken hold of readers for hundreds of years and significantly shaped modern culture. Shakespeare’s complete works have been translated into every major language and are still enjoyed worldwide.

14. Moby Dick by Herman Melville. This now-famous book about a man’s hunt for the great whale is considered one of the greatest American novels ever written. Moby Dick is heavy on symbolism but is also famous for the detailing of the whaling industry in the 19th century and its many different narrative styles and structures.

15. 1984 by George Orwell is a dystopian novel that describes life in a totalitarian regime that has stripped the people of their rights. The themes in this novel have become a significant part of modern culture, creating terms and concepts that have been incorporated into our society. Surveillance, truth, and censorship take centre stage in this novel; no other book has contributed to our understanding of these themes like 1984.

16. Brave New World by Aldous Huxley. Another dystopian novel, this one by Huxley is often considered one of the great novels of the 20th century. Huxley’s novel looked unfavourably at the loss of an individual’s identity through futuristic technological advancements. Huxley’s fears of commerciality and the emerging youth culture are entirely on display in this novel.

17. The Iliad and The Odyssey by Homer. These two ancient Greek epic poems are the preeminent works in ancient Greek literature and incredibly influential texts for all forms of art, thought, and music in Western civilisation. The Iliad details a few weeks during the end of the Trojan War and the Odyssey describes Odysseus’ ten-year journey home from the Trojan War. These two works are essential for their detail of Greek history and legend, the composition of the story, and the development of themes.

18. Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes. This Spanish novel, originally published as two books, is one of the world’s most influential and popular novels and considered one of the best books ever written. The adventure, symbolism, and characterisation in Don Quixote have promoted the book to the incredible popularity it has today. Don Quixote became one of the earliest canonical texts and has inspired artists of all kinds for hundreds of years.

19. In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust. Daunting in length, the seven-volume In Search of Lost Time is one of the most prominent modern works of the early 20th century. The novel explores themes of memory, childhood, and meaning but avoids the plot-driven model of 19th-century novels. The supporting cast is incredibly well drawn, and the events are moved forward by the differing perspectives that experience them, writing techniques that have been emulated endlessly since the novel’s publication.

20. Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert. Flaubert’s story of a woman who engages in adulterous affairs in an attempt to escape from a loveless marriage was subjected to heavy censorship when it was published, and Flaubert was taken to trial over the novel. After his acquittal, Madame Bovary became renowned as a masterpiece of the Realism movement.

21. Arabian Nights, translated by Andrew Lang. This English version of One Thousand and One Nights retells the ancient stories that have now become popularised around the world, including the plight of Scheherazade, the adventures of Aladdin, and the voyages of Sinbad.

22. One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Considered one of the most significant novels in the Spanish literary canon, One Hundred Years of Solitude tells the story of the Buena family over several generations. The style and themes in the novel are seen to be representative of a unique Latin American literary movement of the 1960s: Magical Realism.

23. War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy. Though Tolstoy hesitated to call this a novel, War and Peace is often included in discussions of the best novels ever. Chronicling the French invasion of Russia in 1812, the book looks at the psychological effects of the war and the philosophical discussions it created.

24. The Tale of Genji by Murasaki Shikibu. Written at the beginning of the 11th century, The Tale of Genji is often called the first novel. While it does not have a plot by definition, the story does have many elements of a modern novel, including a main character, a supporting cast, and characterisation. Translation of this novel has proved difficult, but most still consider it the first and most outstanding work in Japanese literature.

25. Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriett Beecher Stowe. Written by a middle-aged white woman in 1851, Uncle Tom’s Cabin has been credited for changing the views of slavery in the North. It continues to serve as a reminder of the effects of slavery and other inhumane acts.

26. Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky. While Fyodor Dostoyevsky has written several works that could be considered some of the most influential ever published, Crime and Punishment stands above the rest as one of the best books ever written. This novel explores the mind of an individualistic person from within, challenging the rules of crime and punishment as they apply to the main character and the people around him.

27. Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe. This 1958 novel’s theme of preserving cultural history in the face of Western domination gave voice to the oppressed people in Africa and caught the world’s attention. It is still widely read and studied as an example of colonialism’s damage.

28. Faust by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. Faust is a tragic play but has long been considered the single most outstanding work in German literature. The tale tells of Faust selling his soul to the devil for worldly knowledge and pleasures. This story has an immeasurable influence on art, literature, music, and thought.

29. Beloved by Toni Morrison. Written to honour the memory of African American slaves brought over during the slave trade, Toni Morrison’s Beloved is one of modern literature’s most recognisable and influential texts. For giving voice to the African American experience and observing and recording the collective memory of the population, Morrison’s novel won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1988.

30. The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien. Not only is The Lord of the Rings one of the best-selling novels in the world, but it also helped form and shape the high fantasy genre. While many of the themes from the story were adapted from earlier mythologies, The Lord of the Rings became the foundational text for all fantasy readers and authors.

Society

These are the most influential books impacting society, texts that helped change people’s views on racism, feminism, consumption, and language.

31. The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank. This landmark book is built from the actual diary kept by Anne Frank, the young daughter of a Jewish family hiding during the Nazi takeover in the Netherlands. The innocence of this young girl, so full of hopes and dreams, is held in sharp contrast to the reality of her situation at the hands of the Nazis. This book has become a potent symbol and reminder of the impact of racial persecution.

32. The Vindication of the Rights of Women by Mary Wollstonecraft. Considered the first great treatise on feminism, Wollstonecraft’s text was written in response to those who felt that women should not be educated. She argued that women deserve an education proportionate to their societal position, that of educators and companions.

Wollstonecraft demonstrated that inequality is not only morally and ethically wrong but is also economically and socially irresponsible.

33. The Second Sex by Simone de Beauvoir. The Second Sex examines why a woman’s position in society is prohibitive and how it got to this point. Establishing herself as a fundamental figure in feminist philosophy, de Beauvoir was one of the first to explore gender as a social construct, distinguishing between the terms “sex” and “gender.”

34. A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf. In A Room of One’s Own, an extended essay that Woolf delivered to two women’s colleges, the differences between male and female writers and how those differences result from the limitations and restrictions imposed on females are discussed. Without the freedom, the education, or the financial rewards of male authors, females are barred from creating a literary tradition of their own.

35. Walden by Henry David Thoreau. Walden is the textual reflection of Thoreau’s social experiment of living isolated in a cabin next to Walden Pond to understand society better. Thoreau wrote the results of his experience with self-sufficiency and simplicity in Walden, which has subsequently become a source of inspiration for those seeking a life removed from the business of society.

36. A Dictionary of the English Language by Samuel Johnson. Considered the most influential dictionary of the English language, Johnson compiled this book over seven years by himself. Credited as the foundational text for studying the English language and lexicography, Johnson’s dictionary was not the first of its kind but the most comprehensive and well-researched.

37. Critique of Pure Reason by Immanuel Kant. Immanuel Kant’s Critique of Pure Reason is primarily considered to be one of the most influential philosophical texts of all time. Kant’s text is one of the most important books for all interested in philosophy, exploring human knowledge and reason, their extents and limitations, and the perception of space and time.

38. The Jungle by Upton Sinclair. Even though Upton Sinclair set out to write a novel about the lives of immigrants in America in the early 20th century, The Jungle gained popularity because it highlighted the unsanitary practices in the meatpacking industry. By depicting countless health violations and stories of the unfair treatment and pay of migrant workers, Sinclair was a significant contributor to the reformation of the meat inspection laws in America. Over time, he gained more recognition for influencing standardised wages as well.

39. Native Son by Richard Wright. Often regarded as the father of Black American Literature, Richard Wright wrote Native Son to demonstrate the harsh realities of being a black person in white America. It was one of the earliest and most successful books to observe the racial divide in the country from the perspective of the minority, and it highlighted black culture in a way that had not been done before.

Science, Math, and Geography

These works are some of the most influential books because they began or at least represent the beginning of entire movements and schools of thought in science, math, and geography.

40. Philosophae Naturalis Principia Mathematica by Isaac Newton. Written while Cambridge was closed because of the plague, Newton’s Philosophae Naturalis Principia Mathematica details the principles of gravity, mechanics, calculus, and light and colour. This book set the stage for modern studies of both math and physics.

41. The Meaning of Relativity by Albert Einstein. The Meaning of Relativity is a collection of the Stafford Little Lectures of Albert Einstein in 1921 at Princeton University. Delivered five years after Einstein’s groundbreaking paper on general relativity was published, these lectures sum up the man’s work. While many of the ideas were presented in different forms before the publication of this book, The Meaning of Relativity remains one of the most important collections of ideas ever put together.

42. On the Origin of Species by Charles Darwin. This work by Darwin laid out the foundation for the theory of evolution. Since its publication, the book’s theories and observations have helped make life sciences what they are today. Darwin’s adaptation and evolutionary model still aid modern scientists as they build a better understanding of all Earth’s species, including our own.

43. Silent Spring by Rachel Carson. Carson wrote about environmental justice in this book, which inspired readers to think more seriously about their relationship to the Earth. Silent Spring helped the modern ecological movement get off the ground and led to the nationwide ban on DDT.

44. Geographia by Ptolemy. Ptolemy wrote and mapped the world according to the knowledge he had available in the 2nd century. His maps and methodologies were used for hundreds of years afterwards. Today’s cartography directly descends from Ptolemy’s work.

45. The Interpretation of Dreams by Sigmund Freud. Freud included the basics of his theories on psychoanalysis in this landmark work that is still read and studied worldwide. In this work, Freud introduced the concept of the unconscious and demonstrated how his theories are used to interpret dreams. Freud’s work popularised the science of psychology and helped build the foundation on which modern psychological discourse now stands.

Religion

These religious texts are some of the most influential books ever written. They serve as spiritual and lifestyle guides for countless people worldwide, some of whom are thousands of years old.

46. The Bible. This sacred text introduced Christianity to the world and has continued to inspire millions of people. It is the most translated and most frequently purchased book in the world.

47. The Qur’an. The sacred text of Islam, the Qur’an is believed to be the last word of God told to Muhammad through the angel Gabriel over 23 years. This book is the cornerstone of the Islamic religion.

48. The Torah. The written laws and teachings in the Tanakh have offered a way of life for those of the Jewish faith. The text provides teaching and methods of practice for daily living and has influenced art and literature in countless ways.

49. The Tibetan Book of the Dead. Perhaps the most well-known Tibetan text, this book was written by a Tibetan monk and discusses what happens during death, the time between death and rebirth, and rebirth.

50. The Analects by Confucius. The Analects is a collection of sayings and ideas attributed to the Chinese philosopher Confucius. The text has been read and studied in China for the last 2,000 years, impacting Chinese culture, values, art, and thought.

