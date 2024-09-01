The journey of the village fishermen: Citizens as the lighthouse of democracy

In a small coastal village in Nigeria, the lives of the villagers revolved around the sea. Every day, the fishermen set out in their boats, navigating the vast, unpredictable waters in search of a bountiful catch. The sea provided their livelihood but was also filled with hidden dangers—strong currents, treacherous reefs, and sudden storms that could quickly capsize a boat.

To guide them safely back home, the villagers relied on their instincts, experience, and the flickering lights of the village fires that they could see from a distance. These fires were simple but powerful, their warm glow cutting through the darkest nights. They served as a beacon of hope and safety, reminding the fishermen that they could always find their way back to the village no matter how far they drifted.

Like the village’s guiding fires, the citizens of Nigeria play a crucial role in steering the country towards a brighter future. They are the ones who light the way, alerting leaders to potential dangers and helping to chart the course toward prosperity. Like the fishermen, the government depends on the citizens’ vigilance and feedback to navigate the complex waters of governance, ensuring that the journey leads to a safe and prosperous destination for everyone.

“Delivery” in governance is focused on achieving results. It involves the processes that produce tangible outcomes, address challenges, and provide solutions. Delivery enhances the coordination of government actors and initiatives, ensuring that accountability, planning, monitoring, implementation, and execution work together towards agreed outcomes. This process is akin to a ship on open waters with crucial components, including the vessel itself, the captain steering the boat, the crew working on board, the natural elements of sea and weather, and the lighthouse, which serves as a guiding light and warning system.

As this administration strives to deliver on its mandate, it requires various factors, including human resources and skills, to ensure smooth sailing and an eventual arrival at the desired destination. Furthering our analogy, if the ship is Nigeria and the course is Renewed Hope, the government needs all hands on deck to navigate global conditions and local factors, whether inherited, created, or encountered.

One critical success factor in this journey is the citizenry. Citizens are like the fires on the shores of the coastal village or a lighthouse, which guides ships, especially in tumultuous waters and weather. It serves as an early warning system for the Captain and crew on board, alerting them to perils they might not have fully factored in.

Depending on the storms the vessel is navigating and its distance from the destination, the lighthouse may occasionally lose sight of the ship but must remain vigilant and concerned. Similarly, the citizen must watch as a lighthouse keeper, listen to sound warnings, and maintain hope and commitment to the vessel’s safe arrival. This is in the interest of everyone, whether they are on board or stationed at the lighthouse.

It is important to note that the lighthouse cannot see or hear everything aboard the ship during the journey. From its static location, it may have a general awareness of the expected path of travel and what is happening en route. Still, the Captain and crew must deal with elements that the lighthouse may not have immediate visibility of.

The strength of a nation lies in the hands of its people,” said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “When citizens stand vigilant and proactive, they become the true guardians of our shared journey.”

On the other hand, the ship’s captain understands the dangers and immediate challenges those aboard face, navigating storms and adjusting the sails as needed. While the lighthouse understands the direction of travel and can see when the ship is on course, it stands tall, ready to support, signal, and welcome it. Therefore, the two must work hand in hand towards delivery.

Above the complexities of governance, ships arrive at the intended destination because they have embraced the vision and are now awaiting its delivery. Sometimes, behind-the-scenes governance may feel distant, while the resulting benefits or burdens seem ever-present in citizens’ everyday lives. Similarly, latent elements being navigated on the open water are unseen by the lighthouse.

However, even when the burdens appear heavy, and the arrival of what is to be delivered feels far off, rest assured that citizens play an active role in this journey. They must assess the direction of travel and suggest course corrections as necessary, which, where pertinent, will be taken up and implemented by the captain and the crew. The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has prioritised a delivery mechanism for this critical feedback—the lighthouse is located at https://app.cdcu.gov.ng.

This platform hosts the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker, ensuring citizen-centric governance remains at the heart of this administration’s journey. The Tracker presents deliverables and key performance indicators to citizens—a map of the direction of travel and a space for citizens to assess progress toward the delivery of promised goals. Citizens can track the progress of implementing the performance bonds between Mr President (our Captain) and his Ministers (the crew tasked with navigating challenges to deliver the benefits of good governance and sustainable development across their respective portfolios).

Here, citizens (lighthouse keepers) can rate the performance of Ministries, report on their eyewitness accounts (where applicable) of the progress towards delivery, and provide feedback on the resolution of their pain points. The Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit reviews each comment, escalates it to the responsible Ministry, and gives feedback to the expectant citizen through this same platform.

Similar to how the ship awaits the guidance of the lighthouse, our Captain and his crew actively seek and welcome feedback from citizens. This feedback is a crucial navigational tool, enabling the government to adjust the course based on insights from those with first-hand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities on the ground. Citizens are uniquely positioned to identify areas that may require attention, providing valuable perspectives to enhance the government’s ability to respond effectively to expected and unforeseen circumstances. By incorporating this feedback, the leadership ensures that governance remains dynamic and responsive, continually adapting to the nation’s evolving needs and aspirations. This collaboration between the citizens and their government underscores a shared commitment to steering Nigeria towards a future that reflects the hopes and dreams of all its people.

“Our journey as a nation is not just about reaching a destination, but about how we navigate the course together,” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu added. “With the guidance of our people, we chart the path toward a future that benefits everyone aboard.”

Our compass as a nation points towards reforming the economy, strengthening national security, boosting agriculture to achieve food security, unlocking energy and natural resources, enhancing infrastructure and transportation, focusing on essential pillars of development, accelerating diversification, and improving governance. With the guidance of the lighthouse—our citizens—attention will be called to potential diversions and enhanced collaboration, steering the ship toward a destination beneficial to all aboard and those waiting on shore. Join the journey of delivering renewed hope and help to light the charted course as the government navigates these complex waters and delivers the dividends of democracy.

Lighthouses are critical during rough seas, dark clouds, and challenging journeys—currently experienced at home and abroad. In these times, the government relies on the lighthouse—the citizens—to be a steady beacon, guiding us safely through adversity. As the government faces endless challenges and uncertainties, citizens must remain vigilant and committed to the collective journey. Trusting that the Captain, our President, will steer the ship with determination and resolve is essential. Together, we will reach our destination by working hand in hand, realising the vision of a prosperous and harmonious nation.

In closing, “A nation’s true strength lies not in the hands of its leaders alone, but in the collective vigilance and commitment of its people.”

.Zeni St. John is the Special Assistant to the President on Delivery and Coordination