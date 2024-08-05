The Ford Foundation’s new manifesto for philanthropy

Darren Walker (2023), From Generosity to Justice: A New Gospel of Wealth. NY: Disruption Books.

This definitive book by the President of the Ford Foundation’s core message is higher and better. It follows in the mould of Stephen Covey’s The 8th Habit: From Effectiveness to Greatness (2004) and Robert Greene’s Mastery (2012).

Walker has penned a new manifesto for philanthropy that goes beyond the United Nations Global Compact stipulations. The Global Compact is a non-binding United Nations pact to encourage businesses and firms worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies and report on their implementation.

Concern with growing global inequality is the primary trigger for this comprehensive interrogation of the spectrum of poverty to wealth. It started as a heartfelt 2020 New Year’s message from Walker, who “anticipated a difficult year ahead.” His hunch was correct, as COVID-19 brought to the forefront the economic challenges of the world and its impact on humankind.

Walker: “Our converging crises of extreme inequality, racial injustice, and autocratic, anti-democratic impunity -multiplied not just by each other, but also by a pandemic that has claimed more than 6.5 million lives (and counting) pose grave peril to our survival, as does a changing climate that is pushing our life-sustaining ecosystems to the brink of collapse. The droughts and floods, the storms and fires, all are worsening. Further, the distortion of our capitalism and the inequality it continues to produce have overloaded this burden onto the backs of the poor, the marginalised and the vulnerable.

We are staring down existential risk -and as a global and national community our window to act is closing. If we only do what we have always done, the trauma of these last few years will be only the beginning.”

Walker draws on the vast historical experience of The Ford Foundation to outline a new agenda for philanthropy. He enrols many players across fields and disciplines to offer a rich bouquet of solutions. He interviewed philanthropists, philosophers, capitalists and social workers.

Contributors include Elizabeth Alexander, Ikal Angelei, Laura and John Arnold, Laura Arrilaga-Andressen, Connie Ballmer, Steve Ballmer, Ken Frazier, Nick Hanauer, Carly Hare, Melody Hobson, George Kaiser, and the African Strive Masiyiwa. Others include Ai-Jen Poo, Laurene Powell Jobs, Jeff Raikes, Tricia Raikes, David Rockefeller Jr, David Skorton, Jon Stryker, Laurie Tisch, and Alice Walton.

Walker’s thesis is that philanthropy should be a catalyst for achieving economic, social, and political justice. The book tackles these core themes and arguments.

First is a critique of traditional philanthropy: Walker challenges the notion of philanthropy as mere charity, arguing that it should be a force for systemic change.

He then articulates the need for a new “Gospel of Wealth”: Inspired by Andrew Carnegie’s original work, Walker proposes a modern framework for philanthropy that prioritises justice and equity. Carnegie wrote The Gospel of Wealth in 1889. Experts consider it the foundation of modern philanthropy. Carnegie believed in giving wealth away during one’s lifetime. He stated, “The problem of our age is the proper administration of wealth so that the ties of brotherhood may still bind together the rich and poor in a harmonious relationship. The conditions of human life have changed and revolutionised within the past few hundred years. In former days, there was little difference between the chief’s dwelling, dress, food, and environment and those of his retainers. “

The role of philanthropy in addressing social issues: The book explores how philanthropy can tackle pressing challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and racial injustice.

The importance of collaboration: Walker emphasises the need for collaboration between philanthropists, the government, and the private sector to create a lasting impact.

Walker defines the roadmap in “The Tenets of a New Gospel”. He asks stakeholders to remember to

Recognise the privilege of perspective by seeing and sharing access and opportunity.

Adopt the awareness of ignorance by learning what we don’t know.

Take ownership of selflessness by giving with humility.

Work to raise the roots by addressing causes, not consequences.

Harness the power of proximity by valuing both expertise and experience.

Exercise the courage of conviction by standing up and speaking out and

Promote the democracy of justice by recognising that our liberation is bound together.

From Generosity to Justice runs through a preface, introduction, eight chapters and a conclusion. It is an invaluable look at core issues around the new bases, motivation for giving, and what it should seek to accomplish.

Walker says no more tokenism. Philanthropy should be more strategic and do more and better.