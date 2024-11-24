The Experience19 returns with ‘Jesus wins’

As Lagosians and global audiences gather to worship and praise God during the 19th edition of The Experience, a gospel concert organised by House On The Rock, the organisers have said that Jesus would be anchor for the all-night gospel show at Tafawa Balewa Square tagged, ‘Jesus Wins.’

According to a statement by the Church, the gospel music concert will start at 7pm on Friday, December 6, 2024 and run till dawn on Saturday, December 7.

The Church further explained that The Experience remained a free-to-attend concert, thereby allowing people from different age groups, socio-economic classes, or religious beliefs to be part of the gospel night.

“The Experience continues to be a time for believers across denominations, cultures, and nations to come together and offer praise to God. This year, with the theme JESUS WINS, the message is one of unity and victory in the face of the daunting economic and social challenges here in Nigeria and the atmosphere of uncertainty and unrest across different parts of the globe.

“The night will echo with a collective victory shout, one that declares Jesus as the light and the only hope of the world. When the sun rises on Saturday, December 7th, one thing will be clear in Lagos and around the world — Jesus Wins.”

According to the statement, The Experience19 will feature the likes of Rachel Adewale and Precious Emmanuel, along with some of the well-known artists leading both the physical and virtual worshippers in praise.

Other gospel artists featuring this year are Travis Greene, Donnie McClurkin, Chevelle Franklyn, Chee, Israel Houghton, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Mercy Chinwo, Ebuka Songs, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Sinach, Frank Edwards, Prinx Emmanuel, Mr M & Revelation, Moses Bliss, Micah Stampley, Bidemi Olaoba, and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC).

