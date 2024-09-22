The emotional strain of Lagos traffic on daily commuters

It’s 5:00 a.m. in the vibrant suburb of Ajah, and Tunde Ogundare is already awake, his eyes heavy with sleep. Though his office in Victoria Island doesn’t open until 9:00 a.m., he knows he needs to leave the house by 6:00 a.m. to avoid the gridlock that could turn his 20-kilometer commute into a two-hour journey – on a good day. As he navigates through the narrow streets leading to the Lekki-Epe Expressway, the cars ahead are already crawling.

By the time Tunde arrives at work, a wave of exhaustion has already set in. His body is tense from sitting in the cramped seat of a shared bus, surrounded by honking horns, the fumes of exhaust, and the occasional outburst of frustration from fellow commuters. He hasn’t even started his workday, but he already feels drained both mentally and physically.

“It feels like I’m wasting my life on the road,” Tunde says with a sigh. “By the time I get home at night, there’s barely time for anything. I’m tired, and it’s affecting everything including my work, my mood, even my family.”

Tunde’s experience isn’t unique. For millions of Lagosians, traffic is more than just an inconvenience; it’s a way of life that takes a heavy toll on their mental health and well-being. As the city’s roads become increasingly congested, the impact of long hours spent in traffic is becoming a growing concern, leaving many to ask: how much more can they take?

Lagos is known for its congested roads, with commuters spending an average of 3-4 hours in traffic daily. This daily grind takes a toll not just on productivity, but also on mental health. Tunde often finds himself exhausted before the workday even begins.

According to a study by the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, over 70% of Lagos commuters report high levels of stress attributed to traffic congestion.

Long commutes have been linked to increased levels of anxiety and depression. Dr. Funke Adebayo, a clinical psychologist based in Lagos, notes, “Prolonged exposure to stressful environments, like traffic, can elevate cortisol levels, leading to chronic stress. This not only affects mental health but can also contribute to physical ailments.” Tunde’s own experience reflects this reality. “I feel irritable and drained by the time I get to work,” he admits. “After spending hours in traffic, I struggle to focus, and it affects my performance.”

Read also: Continuous worsening Lagos traffic

The sedentary nature of commuting contributes to a range of physical health issues. A 2022 report by the Lagos State Ministry of Health highlighted that 30% of Lagos residents face issues related to obesity and cardiovascular health, exacerbated by long hours spent sitting in traffic.

Tunde has started to experience back pain and fatigue, symptoms echoed by many of his colleagues. “We joke about it, but it’s real. We’re all in the same boat, literally and figuratively.”

To manage his stress, Tunde has tried various coping strategies. He listens to podcasts during his commute, seeking distraction and education. However, he acknowledges that the stress of traffic remains a constant shadow. “I’ve tried everything—meditation apps, podcasts, even reading on my phone. But sometimes, nothing helps,” he shares.

Psychologist Dr. Adebayo explains that coping mechanisms can help but often fall short when faced with chronic stressors like traffic. “While strategies like mindfulness can be effective, they cannot replace the need for structural changes in urban transport,” she emphasizes.

Despite the challenges, Tunde finds companionship among fellow commuters. They share stories, frustrations, and sometimes even laughter during the long waits. This shared experience fosters a sense of community, helping to alleviate some of the mental strain. “We bond over our frustrations. Sometimes, it feels like we’re all in this together, and that makes it a little easier,” Tunde reflects.

As Lagos continues to grapple with its traffic woes, there is hope for improvement.

Experts advocate for better public transport infrastructure and flexible working arrangements to alleviate some of the burden on commuters.