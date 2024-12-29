‘That will never work’

Originally published: 17 September 2019

Author: Marc Randolph

Genre: Biography

Numbers of pages 320

Reviewer: Kenneth Athekame

In the tradition of Phil Knight’s Shoe Dog comes the incredible untold story of how Netflix went from concept to company-all revealed by co-founder and first CEO Marc Randolph. Once upon a time, brick-and-mortar video stores were king. Late fees were ubiquitous, video-streaming unheard of, and widespread DVD adoption seemed about as imminent as flying cars. Indeed, these were the widely accepted laws of the land in 1997, when Marc Randolph had an idea. It was a simple thought—leveraging the internet to rent movies—and was just one of many more and far worse proposals, like personalized baseball bats and a shampoo delivery service, that Randolph would pitch to his business partner, Reed Hastings, on their commute to work each morning. But Hastings was intrigued, and the pair—with Hastings as the primary investor and Randolph as the CEO—founded a company. Now with over 150 million subscribers, Netflix’s triumph feels inevitable, but the twenty-first century’s most disruptive startup began with few believers and calamity at every turn. From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to the motel conference room that served as a first office, to server crashes on launch day, to the now-infamous meeting when Netflix brass pitched Blockbuster to acquire them, Marc Randolph’s transformational journey exemplifies how anyone with grit, gut instincts, and determination can change the world—even with an idea that many think will never work. What emerges, though, isn’t just the inside story of one of the world’s most iconic companies. Full of counter-intuitive concepts and written in binge-worthy prose, it answers some of our most fundamental questions about taking that leap of faith in business or in life: How do you begin? How do you weather disappointment and failure? How do you deal with success? What even is success? From idea generation to team building to knowing when it’s time to let go, That Will Never Work is not only the ultimate follow-your-dreams parable, but also one of the most dramatic and insightful entrepreneurial stories of our time.

That Will Never Work” by Marc Randolph, is a captivating memoir that chronicles the early days of the company and the challenges faced by its founders. It’s a lighthearted and engaging read that offers a unique perspective on the birth of one of the most influential companies of our time.

Key themes and strengths:

The power of persistence: The book emphasizes the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity. It highlights how Randolph and his team faced numerous obstacles, including skepticism from investors and industry experts, but never gave up on their vision.

The importance of embracing change: The book underscores the need to adapt to changing market conditions and customer preferences. It shows how Netflix evolved from a DVD-by-mail service to a streaming giant, demonstrating the importance of embracing innovation and staying ahead of the curve.

The value of a strong team: Randolph emphasizes the importance of building a strong team with complementary skills and a shared vision. He highlights the role of his co-founder, Reed Hastings, and other key members in the success of Netflix.

Humorous and engaging writing style: Randolph’s writing is witty and engaging, making the book a pleasure to read. He shares personal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories that provide a unique glimpse into the early days of Netflix. “That Will Never Work” is a highly recommended read for anyone interested in entrepreneurship, innovation, or the history of Netflix. It’s an inspiring story of how a seemingly crazy idea can become a global phenomenon, and it offers valuable lessons for anyone with big ambitions.

