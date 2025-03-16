Mo Olateju, Founder of TEP Centre

…Hosts discourse on shaping learning, workforce development

The Education Partnership (TEP) Centre has launched its 10-Year Impact Report that seeks to solidify the centre’s involvement over a decade in advancing education reform in Nigeria and across Africa.

The report comprehensively reflects the centre’s journey and the strides made in improving learning outcomes across Nigeria and Africa.

Over the past decade, the Centre has spearheaded transformative education initiatives, including LEARNigeria, a citizen-led household survey that has provided critical data to shape education policies.

Reflecting on this journey, Mo Olateju, Founder of TEP Centre, said the organisation has always focused on the power of strategic partnerships in driving educational excellence.

According to her, “For over a decade, the organisation has worked relentlessly to transform learning experiences and outcomes for millions of children.

“Our 10-Year Impact Report not only captures the progress we have made but also serves as a roadmap for the future,” Olateju said.

In addition to the launch of the report, TEP also hosted the 8th edition of the Education Innovation Summit (NEDIS). These milestone events, according to the organisation, spotlight the Centre’s decade-long influence on education policy, foundational learning, and innovation while setting the stage for future collaborations that will drive lasting change.

This year’s conference, with the theme ‘Skills Development for Workplace Readiness and Inclusion, ’ brought together education stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to foster collaboration and drive solutions to pressing educational challenges.

The two-day hybrid event featured thought-provoking discussions, expert insights, and strategies for building a more inclusive and skills-oriented education system.

Utibe Henshaw, programme director, said that education innovation thrives on collaboration.

According to Henshaw, the past 12 years have reinforced the belief of the organisation that sustainable change comes from collective effort that will deepen its impact in the years ahead.

“Sustainable education reform is not achieved in isolation. Our partners governments, private sector actors, development agencies, and civil society organisations have been instrumental in ensuring that our interventions are meaningful and far-reaching,” Henshaw said.

She further said that as TEP look to the future, it remains committed to deepening its engagement, expanding its reach, and designing even more impactful solutions to the challenges facing education in Africa.

“As TEP Centre embarks on its next chapter, it remains committed to research-driven advocacy, innovative learning solutions, and strategic partnerships that will continue to shape the future of education in Nigeria and beyond,” she said.

Speakers at the conference include leading voices in education and workforce development such as Folashade Adefisayo, principal consultant/CEO of Leading Learning Limited; Foluso Aribisala, managing partner/CEO of Workforce Group; Olanrewaju Oniyitan, founder and executive director of SEED Care and Support Foundation; Naila Butt, Senior Education Consultant at UNICEF; and V. Scott H. Solberg, professor of Human Development at Boston University.

