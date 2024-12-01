Technology redefining security business with new roles for women – Addey Johnson

Buduka Addey Johnson, a security expert and managing director of EPSS Private Security Services Limited, has pointed out that technology has changed the dynamics of the security business by offering rewarding roles for young women and men.

Addey Johnson, who is also the national general secretary of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), said the private security sector is currently driven by technology and the development has altered the security landscape with more crimes happening online due to the advent of AI.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming launch of her book titled ‘Guarding Dreams: My Life in Leadership and Security,’ scheduled to be held in Lagos this December, she said the snippets of her maiden book which will be shared at the book launch would spark young Nigerians interest in security as a career.

“Security isn’t being advertised as a course to stimulate interest among young people. I’m looking at my memoir as an opportunity to motivate young people to explore careers in the security industry especially now that cybercrime is high. Having more people explore security as a career can improve the nation’s security resilience and this is an avenue to develop expertise for export.

“Being in the security industry that is still seen as a male-dominated area, there are many things that young ladies can do that aren’t physical. Gone are the days when one had to have a military background to provide security services. This is because there are diverse services in the sector with the advent of technology,” she explained.

She said that security experts from the military, paramilitary and private security sectors are expected to speak on surveillance and defence issues during the book launch.

Some notable names to watch out for include Rear Admiral Leye Jaiyeola (Rtd) keynote speaker; Dele Momodu, former Nigerian Presidential candidate and CEO of Ovation International Magazine, and Raphael James, founder of Centre for Research, Information Management and Media Development, (CRIMMD), the book reviewer.

Due to the ever-increasing security challenges plaguing Nigeria, Guarding Dreams serves as a timely reminder of the private security sector’s critical role in national development.

Addey Johnson, therefore, called on policymakers, industry leaders, and the public as the book launch offers a unique opportunity for transformative dialogue.

She is a veteran Corporate Security expert and Global Influencer for the International Fire and Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC).

